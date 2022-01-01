Grilled chicken in Madison
Madison restaurants that serve grilled chicken
PITA Mediterranean Street Food
300 HUGHES RD, MADISON
|Grilled Chicken
|$12.45
Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickle & Garlic
|Grilled Chicken Platter
|$14.45
Lettuce & Tomato
Just Love Coffee
181 Hughes Rd Ste 14, Madison
|Grilled Chicken Wrap
|$8.50
Grilled chicken breast, bacon,
pepper jack cheese, spinach, tomato,
flour tortilla, chips, pickle spear and
your choice of dipping sauce.