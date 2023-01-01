Nachos in Madison
Madison restaurants that serve nachos
More about Moe's Original BBQ - Town Madison
Moe's Original BBQ - Town Madison
102 St. Louis St, Madison
|Redneck Nachos
|$10.00
More about Phil Sandoval's Mexican Restaurante - Madison
Phil Sandoval's Mexican Restaurante - Madison
8217 Highway 72 West, Madison
|CASA NACHOS
|$0.00
Spicy beef or chicken and refried black beans, topped with melted Chihuahua cheese. Served with pico de gallo, sour cream, shredded lettuce and jalapeño slices. (Guacamole upon request)
|ACAPULCO NACHOS
|$0.00
Grilled chicken and refried black beans topped with raspberry chipotle sauce, diced pineapple, and melted Chihuahua cheese. Served with pico de gallo, sour cream, shredded lettuce and jalapeño slices. (Guacamole upon request)
|FAJITA NACHOS
|$0.00
Grilled fajita beef or chicken and refried black beans, topped with melted Chihuahua cheese. Served with pico de gallo, sour cream, shredded lettuce and jalapeño slices. (Guacamole upon request)