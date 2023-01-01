Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Salmon in Madison

Madison restaurants
Madison restaurants that serve salmon

FRENCH FRIES

Goodland Pour House

12110 County Line Road, Madison

Avg 4.5 (310 reviews)
Takeout
Slammin Salmon Sandwich$16.00
More about Goodland Pour House
I Love Sushi Express - Town Madison

100 Outfield Drive, Madison

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Yuzu Salmon$12.65
Atlantic salmon, cucumber, sweet onion, mango, cilantro, spicy yuzu sauce, seaweed salad, green onion, sesame seeds, onion crisp, glazed candied walnut
Spicy Salmon Roll(Chef Special)$6.00
Spicy chopped salmon with avocado
Yuzu Salmon$12.65
Atlantic salmon, cucumber, sweet onion, mango, cilantro, spicy yuzu sauce, seaweed salad, green onion, sesame seeds, onion crisp, glazed candied walnut
More about I Love Sushi Express - Town Madison

