Tacos in Madison

Madison restaurants
Madison restaurants that serve tacos

Phil Sandoval's Mexican Restaurante - Madison

8217 Highway 72 West, Madison

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
KID TACO$0.00
BIG FISH TACO$18.99
Fresh tilapia filets lightly breaded, fried golden brown and rolled up in a warm flour tortilla. Spicy cole slaw and marinated onions on the side.
TACO SALAD$13.99
Spicy beef or chicken served on fresh salad greens with refried beans, red tortilla strips, diced tomatoes, black olives, avocado slices, marinated onions, sour cream and cheddar cheese
More about Phil Sandoval's Mexican Restaurante - Madison
Mac & Snacks

6949 Wall Triana Highway, Madison

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Combo (Taco Mac)$15.00
Taco Mac with 2 wings and your choice of snack.
Mini (Taco Mac)$8.50
More about Mac & Snacks

