Tamales in Madison
Madison restaurants that serve tamales
More about Lost Pizza Co - Madison, AL
Lost Pizza Co - Madison, AL
181 Hughes Rd, Madison
|6 Delta Hot Tamales
|$8.99
Hand Rolled in the Mississippi Delta.
Served with crackers & hot sauce
|12 Delta Tamales
|$16.99
Hand Rolled in the Mississippi Delta.
Served with crackers & hot sauce
|3 Delta Tamales
|$6.99
Hand Rolled in the Mississippi Delta.
Served with crackers & hot sauce
More about Phil Sandoval's Mexican Restaurante - Madison
Phil Sandoval's Mexican Restaurante - Madison
8217 Highway 72 West, Madison
|PORK TAMALES
|$0.00
Seasoned pork rolled in corn masa topped with jalapeno ranchera sauce
|CHICKEN TAMALES
|$0.00
Hand-shredded chicken and green chiles rolled in corn masa. Topped with queso blanco and melted Chihuahua cheese