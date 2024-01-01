Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tamales in Madison

Madison restaurants
Madison restaurants that serve tamales

Lost Pizza Co - Madison, AL

181 Hughes Rd, Madison

6 Delta Hot Tamales$8.99
Hand Rolled in the Mississippi Delta.
Served with crackers & hot sauce
12 Delta Tamales$16.99
Hand Rolled in the Mississippi Delta.
Served with crackers & hot sauce
3 Delta Tamales$6.99
Hand Rolled in the Mississippi Delta.
Served with crackers & hot sauce
More about Lost Pizza Co - Madison, AL
Phil Sandoval's Mexican Restaurante - Madison

8217 Highway 72 West, Madison

PORK TAMALES$0.00
Seasoned pork rolled in corn masa topped with jalapeno ranchera sauce
CHICKEN TAMALES$0.00
Hand-shredded chicken and green chiles rolled in corn masa. Topped with queso blanco and melted Chihuahua cheese
More about Phil Sandoval's Mexican Restaurante - Madison

