Madison restaurants you'll love
Madison's top cuisines
Must-try Madison restaurants
More about Brother Mike's
Brother Mike's
56 Academy Street, Madison
|Popular items
|Cobb Salad
|$13.00
Mixed greens, sliced egg, avocado, tomato, bacon & croutons dusted with blue cheese
|Chicken Wings
|$10.00
6 fresh wings twice cooked, tossed in one of our sauces
|Turkey Club
|$12.00
Boar's Head fresh sliced turkey with lettuce, tomato, avocado & bacon on only two slices of bread
More about Cohen's Bagel Company
SOUPS • BAGELS • SANDWICHES
Cohen's Bagel Company
1347 Boston Post Road, Madison
|Popular items
|Dozen Bagels OO
|$12.79
Choose your favorite Cohen's dozen plus get two free to share. Please include some backup flavors in the notes just in case we run out of your favorite. If you have time to wait we can make a fresh batch of your favorite in less than an hour.
|Sunrise
|$3.99
Eggs & Cheddar on your choice of a bagel. Want to change it up? Just add your choice of toppings.
|Plain 8oz
|$4.50
8oz Plain Cream Cheese
More about Moon Shots: Cold Pressed. Organic. Raw. Local
Moon Shots: Cold Pressed. Organic. Raw. Local
175 Fort Path Rd Unit #104, Madison
|Popular items
|Almond Joy Almond Milk
|$8.75
(spring water almonds, sea salt, maple syrup, water, cacao, coconut extract)
|Winter Crush
|$10.50
pear, apple, lime, honeydew, ginger
|Gold Rush
|$9.75
(orange, pineapple, carrot, golden beet, turmeric, apple)
More about Willoughby's Coffee & Tea - Madison
Willoughby's Coffee & Tea - Madison
752 Boston Post Rd, Madison
|Popular items
|Drip Specialty Coffee
Filter drip specialty coffee. Clean, clear preparation.
|Hot Cocoa
House-made chocolate syrup and steamed milk
|Cafe Au Lait
Dark roast coffee with steamed milk
More about RJ Cafe & Bistro
SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES
RJ Cafe & Bistro
768 Boston Post Rd, Madison
|Popular items
|Blue BLT
applewood smoked bacon, blue cheese mayo, fresh greens, tomato
|Scoops
your choice of 1, 2 or 3 scoops of our freshly made curry chicken, tuna or egg salad over greens with tomato and cucumber
|Turkey & Artichoke
turkey, spinach artichoke spread, tomato, caramelized onions, cheddar on onion focaccia