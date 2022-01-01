Madison restaurants you'll love

Madison restaurants
Toast
  • Madison

Madison's top cuisines

American
Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Sandwich
Sandwiches
Salad
Salad
Steakhouses
Bagels
Must-try Madison restaurants

Brother Mike's image

 

Brother Mike's

56 Academy Street, Madison

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Cobb Salad$13.00
Mixed greens, sliced egg, avocado, tomato, bacon & croutons dusted with blue cheese
Chicken Wings$10.00
6 fresh wings twice cooked, tossed in one of our sauces
Turkey Club$12.00
Boar's Head fresh sliced turkey with lettuce, tomato, avocado & bacon on only two slices of bread
More about Brother Mike's
Cohen's Bagel Company image

SOUPS • BAGELS • SANDWICHES

Cohen's Bagel Company

1347 Boston Post Road, Madison

Avg 4.3 (335 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Dozen Bagels OO$12.79
Choose your favorite Cohen's dozen plus get two free to share. Please include some backup flavors in the notes just in case we run out of your favorite. If you have time to wait we can make a fresh batch of your favorite in less than an hour.
Sunrise$3.99
Eggs & Cheddar on your choice of a bagel. Want to change it up? Just add your choice of toppings.
Plain 8oz$4.50
8oz Plain Cream Cheese
More about Cohen's Bagel Company
Moon Shots: Cold Pressed. Organic. Raw. Local image

 

Moon Shots: Cold Pressed. Organic. Raw. Local

175 Fort Path Rd Unit #104, Madison

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Almond Joy Almond Milk$8.75
(spring water almonds, sea salt, maple syrup, water, cacao, coconut extract)
Winter Crush$10.50
pear, apple, lime, honeydew, ginger
Gold Rush$9.75
(orange, pineapple, carrot, golden beet, turmeric, apple)
More about Moon Shots: Cold Pressed. Organic. Raw. Local
Willoughby's Coffee & Tea - Madison image

 

Willoughby's Coffee & Tea - Madison

752 Boston Post Rd, Madison

Avg 4.6 (114 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Drip Specialty Coffee
Filter drip specialty coffee. Clean, clear preparation.
Hot Cocoa
House-made chocolate syrup and steamed milk
Cafe Au Lait
Dark roast coffee with steamed milk
More about Willoughby's Coffee & Tea - Madison
RJ Cafe & Bistro image

SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES

RJ Cafe & Bistro

768 Boston Post Rd, Madison

Avg 4.2 (56 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Blue BLT
applewood smoked bacon, blue cheese mayo, fresh greens, tomato
Scoops
your choice of 1, 2 or 3 scoops of our freshly made curry chicken, tuna or egg salad over greens with tomato and cucumber
Turkey & Artichoke
turkey, spinach artichoke spread, tomato, caramelized onions, cheddar on onion focaccia
More about RJ Cafe & Bistro
