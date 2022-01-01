Egg salad sandwiches in Madison
SOUPS • BAGELS • SANDWICHES
Cohen's Bagel Company
1347 Boston Post Road, Madison
|Egg Salad 1/2lb
|$6.00
Diced hard boiled eggs, mayonnaise, a touch of mustard, salt and pepper.
|Egg Salad 1lb
|$12.00
Diced hard boiled eggs, mayonnaise, a touch of mustard, salt and pepper.
|Egg Salad Sandwich
|$8.99
Diced hard boiled eggs, mayonnaise, a touch of mustard, salt and pepper on your choice of bagel or bread.