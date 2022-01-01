Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Egg salad sandwiches in Madison

Madison restaurants
Toast

Madison restaurants that serve egg salad sandwiches

Cohen's Bagel Company image

SOUPS • BAGELS • SANDWICHES

Cohen's Bagel Company

1347 Boston Post Road, Madison

Avg 4.3 (335 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Egg Salad 1/2lb$6.00
Diced hard boiled eggs, mayonnaise, a touch of mustard, salt and pepper.
Egg Salad 1lb$12.00
Diced hard boiled eggs, mayonnaise, a touch of mustard, salt and pepper.
Egg Salad Sandwich$8.99
Diced hard boiled eggs, mayonnaise, a touch of mustard, salt and pepper on your choice of bagel or bread.
More about Cohen's Bagel Company
RJ Cafe & Bistro image

SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES

RJ Cafe & Bistro

768 Boston Post Rd, Madison

Avg 4.2 (56 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Egg Salad BLT
applewood smoked bacon, fresh greens, tomato
Egg Salad
More about RJ Cafe & Bistro

