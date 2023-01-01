Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cake in Madison

Madison restaurants
Madison restaurants that serve cake

Consumer pic

 

Ricardo's Kouzzina

271 W Washington St Suite #130, Madison

Salted Caramel Cake$9.25
Our super naturally light but buttery vanilla-flecked cake has waves of caramel cake that make it a show stopper. Drama builds with a salted caramel crunch layer, a creamy custard layer and a sexy caramel finish.
Kahlua Mousse Cake$9.25
Golden toffee crunches float among clouds of creamy chocolate mousse, rich with Kahlua coffee liqueur.
Flourless Chocolate Cake$7.25
Simple, elegant and timeless, like a little black dress, perfect when you crave a knock-out chocolate punch in an unassuming delivery. This flourless-and gluten free-chocolate torte is made with a blend of four chocolates and finished with a ganache.
Main pic

 

Amici - Madison (C) - 174 West Washington Street

174 West Washington Street, Madison

Toffee Butter Cake$7.00
