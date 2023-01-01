Cake in Madison
Madison restaurants that serve cake
More about Ricardo's Kouzzina
Ricardo's Kouzzina
271 W Washington St Suite #130, Madison
|Salted Caramel Cake
|$9.25
Our super naturally light but buttery vanilla-flecked cake has waves of caramel cake that make it a show stopper. Drama builds with a salted caramel crunch layer, a creamy custard layer and a sexy caramel finish.
|Kahlua Mousse Cake
|$9.25
Golden toffee crunches float among clouds of creamy chocolate mousse, rich with Kahlua coffee liqueur.
|Flourless Chocolate Cake
|$7.25
Simple, elegant and timeless, like a little black dress, perfect when you crave a knock-out chocolate punch in an unassuming delivery. This flourless-and gluten free-chocolate torte is made with a blend of four chocolates and finished with a ganache.