Crispy chicken in Madison

Madison restaurants
Madison restaurants that serve crispy chicken

Hart & Crown Tavern - Group Offer - 142 E Washington St.

140 East Washington Street, Madison

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Crispy Chicken Sandwich$16.00
brioche bun, chipotle aioli, oil cured tomato, lettuce, fries or salad
More about Hart & Crown Tavern - Group Offer - 142 E Washington St.
Amici - Madison (C) - 174 West Washington Street

174 West Washington Street, Madison

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
LARGE SALAD - CRISPY CHICKEN$12.50
Mixed greens, red onion, tomatoes, carrot, bacon and mozzarella, served with your choice of dressing. Toss in any Amici wing sauce for $1.
More about Amici - Madison (C) - 174 West Washington Street

