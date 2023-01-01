Grilled chicken sandwiches in Madison
Madison restaurants that serve grilled chicken sandwiches
Madison Chophouse Grille
202 S Main St, Madison, GA 30650, Madison
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$11.00
Grilled chicken breast topped with lettuce, tomato on a bun. Sautéed onions and mushrooms optional
Amici - Madison (C) - 174 West Washington Street
174 West Washington Street, Madison
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$12.00
Seasoned grilled chicken breast, caramelized onions, sauteed mushrooms, provolone, served on a Brioche bun with lettuce & tomato. Add bacon $1.