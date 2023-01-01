Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Grilled chicken sandwiches in Madison

Madison restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Madison
  • /
  Grilled Chicken Sandwiches

Madison restaurants that serve grilled chicken sandwiches

Item pic

 

Madison Chophouse Grille

202 S Main St, Madison, GA 30650, Madison

No reviews yet
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$11.00
Grilled chicken breast topped with lettuce, tomato on a bun. Sautéed onions and mushrooms optional
More about Madison Chophouse Grille
Item pic

 

Amici - Madison (C) - 174 West Washington Street

174 West Washington Street, Madison

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$12.00
Seasoned grilled chicken breast, caramelized onions, sauteed mushrooms, provolone, served on a Brioche bun with lettuce & tomato. Add bacon $1.
More about Amici - Madison (C) - 174 West Washington Street

