Grits in Madison
Madison restaurants that serve grits
More about Hart & Crown Tavern - Group Offer - 142 E Washington St.
Hart & Crown Tavern - Group Offer - 142 E Washington St.
140 East Washington Street, Madison
|Shrimp & Grits
|$23.00
Grilled shrimp, organic dayspring farms grits, white Cheddar, tomato cream
More about Ricardo's Kouzzina
Ricardo's Kouzzina
271 W Washington St Suite #130, Madison
|Shrimp and Grits
|$19.00
Grilled shrimp over cheese grits topped with poblano pepper cream sauce
|Shrimp & Grits
|$20.00
Grilled shrimp, topped with grilled onions, peppers and poblano pepper cream sauce, drizzled with pesto sauce.