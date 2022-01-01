Pork chops in Madison
Madison restaurants that serve pork chops
Ricardo's Kouzzina
271 W Washington St Suite #130, Madison
|Pork Chop
|$25.00
Served with mashed potatoes and topped with caramelized apples with brown sugar, cinammon and butter
Madison Chophouse Grille
202 S Main St, Madison, GA 30650, Madison
|1 Fried Pork Chop
|$12.99
One Pork Chop, seasoned and battered and fried golden brown
|Half and Half Pork Chops
|$17.99
One Pork Chop fried golden brown and One Grilled to perfection.
|2 Fried Pork Chops
|$17.99
Two Pork Chop, seasoned and battered and fried golden brown