Pork chops in Madison

Madison restaurants that serve pork chops

Item pic

 

Ricardo's Kouzzina

271 W Washington St Suite #130, Madison

Pork Chop$25.00
Served with mashed potatoes and topped with caramelized apples with brown sugar, cinammon and butter
Item pic

 

Madison Chophouse Grille

202 S Main St, Madison, GA 30650, Madison

1 Fried Pork Chop$12.99
One Pork Chop, seasoned and battered and fried golden brown
Half and Half Pork Chops$17.99
One Pork Chop fried golden brown and One Grilled to perfection.
2 Fried Pork Chops$17.99
Two Pork Chop, seasoned and battered and fried golden brown
