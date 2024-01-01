Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Cheese fries in
Madison Heights
/
Madison Heights
/
Cheese Fries
Madison Heights restaurants that serve cheese fries
GRILL
On The Rocks Bar & Grill
28167 John R Rd, Madison Heights
Avg 4.1
(125 reviews)
Chili Cheese Fries
$6.00
More about On The Rocks Bar & Grill
Charlies Restaurant - Madison Heights
12th and campbell, Madison Heights
No reviews yet
Cheese Fries
$4.49
More about Charlies Restaurant - Madison Heights
