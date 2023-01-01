Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Edamame in Madison Heights

Madison Heights restaurants
Madison Heights restaurants that serve edamame

Edamame Sushi NU Asian Kitchen image

 

Edamame Sushi NU Asian Kitchen

31632 John R Rd,Ste A, Madison Heights

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Edamame App$4.50
More about Edamame Sushi NU Asian Kitchen
Steamed Edamame image

 

Ima – Mad Heights

32203 John R Rd., Madison Heights

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Steamed Edamame$6.00
edamame • chilis • lemon • olive oil • sea salt
More about Ima – Mad Heights

