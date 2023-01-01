Fish and chips in Madison Heights
Madison Heights restaurants that serve fish and chips
More about The Coach Grill
The Coach Grill
26685 Dequindre Rd, Madison Heights
|Fish n chips
|$18.00
|Fish & Chips
|$18.00
FRESH HADDOCK FILLET FROM MOTOR CITY SEAFOOD CO. HAND CUT FRIES. HOUSE TARTER SAUCE & SLAW.
More about Irish Tavern Madison Heights - 29028 N Campbell Rd
Irish Tavern Madison Heights - 29028 N Campbell Rd
29028 N Campbell Rd, Madison Heights
|2 Pcs Fish N Chips Queen Size
|$12.99
Premium cod hand dipped in our special house beer batter, flash fried to golden brown, served with seasoned fries, coleslaw and tartar sauce
|3 pcs Fish N Chips King Size
|$15.99