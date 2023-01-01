Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fish and chips in Madison Heights

Go
Madison Heights restaurants
Toast

Madison Heights restaurants that serve fish and chips

Consumer pic

 

The Coach Grill

26685 Dequindre Rd, Madison Heights

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Fish n chips$18.00
Fish & Chips$18.00
FRESH HADDOCK FILLET FROM MOTOR CITY SEAFOOD CO. HAND CUT FRIES. HOUSE TARTER SAUCE & SLAW.
More about The Coach Grill
Item pic

 

Irish Tavern Madison Heights - 29028 N Campbell Rd

29028 N Campbell Rd, Madison Heights

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
2 Pcs Fish N Chips Queen Size$12.99
Premium cod hand dipped in our special house beer batter, flash fried to golden brown, served with seasoned fries, coleslaw and tartar sauce
3 pcs Fish N Chips King Size$15.99
More about Irish Tavern Madison Heights - 29028 N Campbell Rd

Browse other tasty dishes in Madison Heights

Edamame

Pretzels

Chicken Tenders

French Fries

Lobsters

Curry

Reuben

Salmon

Map

More near Madison Heights to explore

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (177 restaurants)

Royal Oak

Avg 4.6 (35 restaurants)

Troy

Avg 4.5 (33 restaurants)

Ferndale

Avg 4.3 (23 restaurants)

Sterling Heights

Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)

Warren

Avg 4.1 (18 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)

Berkley

Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)

Clawson

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (177 restaurants)

Ann Arbor

Avg 4.4 (106 restaurants)

Flint

Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)

Toledo

Avg 4.3 (51 restaurants)

Adrian

Avg 3.5 (4 restaurants)

Jackson

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (608 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (2095 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (420 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.5 (463 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.5 (174 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (708 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston