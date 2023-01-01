Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Lobsters in Madison Heights

Go
Madison Heights restaurants
Toast

Madison Heights restaurants that serve lobsters

Consumer pic

 

The Coach Grill

26685 Dequindre Rd, Madison Heights

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Lobster mac n cheese$20.00
More about The Coach Grill
Item pic

 

Ima – Mad Heights

32203 John R Rd., Madison Heights

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Lobster Tail$16.00
Lobster Udon$26.00
lobster-yuzu broth • butter-poached lobster tail • soft egg • menma • wakame
More about Ima – Mad Heights

Browse other tasty dishes in Madison Heights

Edamame

Curry

Salmon

Map

More near Madison Heights to explore

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (170 restaurants)

Troy

Avg 4.5 (32 restaurants)

Royal Oak

Avg 4.6 (31 restaurants)

Ferndale

Avg 4.3 (21 restaurants)

Sterling Heights

Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)

Warren

Avg 4.1 (17 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)

Berkley

Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)

Clawson

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (170 restaurants)

Ann Arbor

Avg 4.4 (103 restaurants)

Flint

Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)

Toledo

Avg 4.3 (47 restaurants)

Adrian

Avg 3.5 (4 restaurants)

Jackson

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (587 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (2035 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (405 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.5 (439 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.5 (170 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (672 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston