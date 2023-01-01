Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Lobsters in
Madison Heights
/
Madison Heights
/
Lobsters
Madison Heights restaurants that serve lobsters
The Coach Grill
26685 Dequindre Rd, Madison Heights
No reviews yet
Lobster mac n cheese
$20.00
More about The Coach Grill
Ima – Mad Heights
32203 John R Rd., Madison Heights
No reviews yet
Lobster Tail
$16.00
Lobster Udon
$26.00
lobster-yuzu broth • butter-poached lobster tail • soft egg • menma • wakame
More about Ima – Mad Heights
