Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pudding in Madison Heights

Go
Madison Heights restaurants
Toast

Madison Heights restaurants that serve pudding

Banner pic

 

Pizza Cat - Madison Heights

27723 Dequindre Road, Madison Heights

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Oreo Pudding
More about Pizza Cat - Madison Heights
Item pic

 

Irish Tavern Madison Heights -

29028 N Campbell Rd, Madison Heights

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Bread Pudding$8.39
Our housemade pudding topped with our whiskey sweet cream sauce
Chicken and Bread Pudding$14.99
Our housemade bread pudding topped with 3 dredged & fried chicken tenders and powdered sugar. Served with our Irish whiskey sweet cream sauce
More about Irish Tavern Madison Heights -

Browse other tasty dishes in Madison Heights

Chicken Tenders

Chicken Salad

Chicken Sandwiches

Lobsters

Reuben

Salmon

Cake

Pies

Map

More near Madison Heights to explore

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (205 restaurants)

Royal Oak

Avg 4.6 (38 restaurants)

Troy

Avg 4.4 (36 restaurants)

Ferndale

Avg 4.3 (23 restaurants)

Sterling Heights

Avg 4.5 (22 restaurants)

Warren

Avg 4 (21 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.3 (17 restaurants)

Berkley

Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)

Clawson

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (205 restaurants)

Ann Arbor

Avg 4.5 (113 restaurants)

Flint

Avg 4.4 (23 restaurants)

Toledo

Avg 4.3 (58 restaurants)

Adrian

Avg 3.5 (5 restaurants)

Jackson

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (710 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (2342 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (468 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.5 (535 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (196 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (790 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston