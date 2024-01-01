Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Greek salad in Madison

Go
Madison restaurants
Toast

Madison restaurants that serve greek salad

The Red Pepper Madison image

 

The Red Pepper- Madison IN

902 West Main St, Madison

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Greek Salad$9.50
1/2 Greek Salad$4.50
More about The Red Pepper- Madison IN
Banner pic

 

The Attic Coffee Mill Cafe - 631 West Main Street

631 West Main Street, Madison

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Greek Salad$10.75
More about The Attic Coffee Mill Cafe - 631 West Main Street

Browse other tasty dishes in Madison

Cheese Pizza

Cookies

Pies

Chicken Salad

Stromboli

Muffins

Crab Rangoon

Rangoon

Map

More near Madison to explore

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (406 restaurants)

New Albany

Avg 4.4 (35 restaurants)

Jeffersonville

Avg 4.5 (27 restaurants)

Prospect

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Shelbyville

Avg 4.8 (8 restaurants)

Salem

No reviews yet

Crestwood

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Sellersburg

Avg 4.6 (2 restaurants)

Simpsonville

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (406 restaurants)

Frankfort

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (410 restaurants)

Bardstown

Avg 4.6 (16 restaurants)

Bloomington

Avg 4.4 (40 restaurants)

Lexington

Avg 4.5 (163 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.5 (184 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.5 (559 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (2537 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.5 (507 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (525 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (957 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston