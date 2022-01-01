Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pies in Madison

Madison restaurants that serve pies

Red on Main image

 

Red On Main

122 East Main St, Madison

Takeout
Wednesday Special : Cottage Pie$14.00
Spiedie! Marinated chicken breast skewered and grilled,
then served on a hoagie roll drizzled with a lemon-herb sauce,
served with fries.
Item pic

 

Pizza Uncommon - Madison

101 East Main Street, Madison

TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Caramel Apple Pie **New
Apples, Cinnamon, Brown Sugar, and Ghiradelli Caramel drizzled over our Homemade Dough
Spring Pie
Extra virgin olive oil, fresh mozzarella, ricotta, Parmesan, sea salt, Wild Wonders Tomatoes, arugula, balsamic glaze
Caramel Apple Pie Jumbo Slice$5.00
Simpsonville

Salem

