Madison Kitchen

4122 East Madison Street

Popular Items

Egg Sandwhich$10.75
Two Eggs, Crisp Bacon, Arugula, Basil Aioli, on a Toasted Potato Roll - Fruit Garnish
Latte
Avocado Toast$9.50
Toasted Macrina Bread Sourdough Bread with Avocado and and Tangy Salsa Verde
Pastrami Ruben
Smokey Pastrami, Swiss Cheese, Sauerkraut, & Russian Dressing on Macrina Rye Bread, Then Toasted
Cookie$2.00
Daily Baked Oatmeal or Chocolate Chip Cookies
Madison St. Special
Smoked Turkey Breast, Vermont White Cheddar, Crisp Apples, Basil Aioli Cranberry Sauce, & Arugula on Cider Wheat Bread
Meatloaf Sandwich
Our House-Made Pork and Beef Meatloaf, Provolone, MK Tomato Sauce, Basil Aioli & Baby Spinach on Macrina Sourdough, and Toasted
Quiche$9.75
Black Forest Ham & Gruyere Quiche with Fresh Fruit Garnish
Breakfast Burrito$12.00
Flour Tortilla Wrapped Around Crispy Seasoned Potatoes & Beans, Chorizo Sausage, Jack Cheese, House-made Salsa, and Crema. Served with Fruit
BLATT
Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Avocado, Smoked Turkey Breast, & Basil Aioli on a Macrina Potato Roll
Location

4122 East Madison Street

Seattle WA

Sunday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Nearby restaurants

How to Cook a Wolf - Madison Park

How to Cook a Wolf - Madison Park is a neighborhood restaurant focusing on Italian small bites, great cocktails and wine. We are open for indoor and outdoor dining with social distancing as well as to-go pickup and delivery.

Independent Pizzeria

If online ordering is unavailable, please give us a call and we will try to fit your order in!
All pick-up times are estimations. We will always do our best to meet them, but please allow for a 15-minute window around the selected pick-up time.
Thank you for loving pizza as much as we do!

Cactus Restaurant

Since 1990 we have been offering innovative Southwestern, Mexican and Spanish cuisine from our humble Madison Park restaurant. Home to Seattle’s first tapas bar, we continue to innovate with seasonal menus and hand crafted cocktails in our six Puget Sound locations.

Belle Epicurean

Seattles premier French patisserie since 2002.

