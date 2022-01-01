Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Madison Lake restaurants you'll love

Go
Madison Lake restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Madison Lake

Madison Lake's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
American
American
Breakfast & brunch
Breakfast & Brunch
Bars & lounges
Bars & Lounges
Scroll right

Must-try Madison Lake restaurants

Consumer pic

PIZZA

The Lucky Lure

412/416 Main Street, Madison Lake

Avg 4.4 (185 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Heavy Bobber
Sausage, Pepperoni, Canadian Bacon, Green Olive, Onions
Taco
Seasoned Hamburger, Mozzarella, Cheddar Cheese, Nacho Chips, Lettuce, Tomato, Black Olives with side of Taco Sauce
Supreme Spinner
Sausage, Pepperoni, Green Peppers, Onions, Mushrooms
More about The Lucky Lure
Landing on Madison Bar & Grill image

 

Landing on Madison Bar & Grill

803 Main St PO Box 146, Madison Lake

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Landing on Madison Bar & Grill
Main pic

 

Lucky Lure Pizzaria Catering

412 Main Street, Madison Lake

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Lucky Lure Pizzaria Catering
Map

More near Madison Lake to explore

Eden Prairie

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Hopkins

Avg 4.1 (14 restaurants)

Mankato

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Minnetonka

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Burnsville

Avg 4.8 (7 restaurants)

Albert Lea

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Wayzata

Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)

Prior Lake

No reviews yet

Excelsior

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Mankato

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Albert Lea

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (342 restaurants)

Red Wing

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (41 restaurants)

Mason City

Avg 4.7 (3 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (81 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (68 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (494 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (350 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (556 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (340 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston