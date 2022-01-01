Madison Lake restaurants you'll love
Madison Lake's top cuisines
Must-try Madison Lake restaurants
More about The Lucky Lure
PIZZA
The Lucky Lure
412/416 Main Street, Madison Lake
|Popular items
|Heavy Bobber
Sausage, Pepperoni, Canadian Bacon, Green Olive, Onions
|Taco
Seasoned Hamburger, Mozzarella, Cheddar Cheese, Nacho Chips, Lettuce, Tomato, Black Olives with side of Taco Sauce
|Supreme Spinner
Sausage, Pepperoni, Green Peppers, Onions, Mushrooms
More about Landing on Madison Bar & Grill
Landing on Madison Bar & Grill
803 Main St PO Box 146, Madison Lake