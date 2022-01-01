Chicken salad in Madison
Madison restaurants that serve chicken salad
More about Parkway Perk - 272 Calhoun Parkway
Parkway Perk - 272 Calhoun Parkway
272 Calhoun Parkway, Madison
|Honey, Apple, Walnut Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$7.50
|Homestyle Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$7.50
More about Primos Cafe of Madison
Primos Cafe of Madison
201 Baptist drive, Madison
|CHICKEN SALAD ON LETTUCE
|$10.85
Classic, light chicken salad, served on a bed of lettuce with freshly sliced tomatoes and fruit. A side of creamy herb dressing is an exquisite flavor complement.
|CHICKEN TENDER SALAD
|$10.85
Iceburg lettuce tossed with tomatoes, bacon, egg, cheese & fried chicken tenders.
|CHICKEN SALAD SANDWHICH
|$10.25
Classic, light chicken salad served on toasted croissant with mayo, lettuce & tomatoes.