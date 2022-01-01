Chicken salad in Madison

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Parkway Perk - 272 Calhoun Parkway

272 Calhoun Parkway, Madison

No reviews yet
Takeout
Honey, Apple, Walnut Chicken Salad Sandwich$7.50
Homestyle Chicken Salad Sandwich$7.50
Primos Cafe of Madison image

 

Primos Cafe of Madison

201 Baptist drive, Madison

No reviews yet
Takeout
CHICKEN SALAD ON LETTUCE$10.85
Classic, light chicken salad, served on a bed of lettuce with freshly sliced tomatoes and fruit. A side of creamy herb dressing is an exquisite flavor complement.
CHICKEN TENDER SALAD$10.85
Iceburg lettuce tossed with tomatoes, bacon, egg, cheese & fried chicken tenders.
CHICKEN SALAD SANDWHICH$10.25
Classic, light chicken salad served on toasted croissant with mayo, lettuce & tomatoes.
