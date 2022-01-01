Chicken sandwiches in Madison
Madison restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches
Parkway Perk - 272 Calhoun Parkway
272 Calhoun Parkway, Madison
|Honey, Apple, Walnut Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$7.50
|Homestyle Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$7.50
Primos Cafe of Madison
201 Baptist drive, Madison
|FRIED CHICKEN SANDWICH
|$10.50
Fried chicken breast topped with bacon, pepper jack cheese, lettuce, tomato and honey mustard on a toasted bun.
Burgers Blues BBQ - Madison
2077 Main St, Madison
|B3 FRIED CHICKEN SANDWICH
|$12.00
Fried chicken breast, pickles, and your choice of bun.
|NASHVILLE HOT CHICKEN SANDWICH
|$13.50
Fried chicken breast tossed in homemade Nashville Hot Sauce, pickles, and your choice of bun.