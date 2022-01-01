Crab cakes in Madison
Madison restaurants that serve crab cakes
Half Shell Oyster House
100 Merchant St., Madison
|Crab Cakes
|$15.00
Grilled hand-crafted crab cakes made from lump crabmeat, blended with sautéed vegetables and seasonings. Garnished with lemon aioli and Parmesan cheese.
|Crab Cakes Half Shell
|$14.00
Twin fried crab cakes topped with poached eggs, then covered with Half Shell sauce made of Alfredo sauce, sun-dried tomatoes, capers and artichoke hearts.