Crab cakes in Madison

Madison restaurants
Madison restaurants that serve crab cakes

Crab Cakes image

 

Half Shell Oyster House

100 Merchant St., Madison

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Crab Cakes$15.00
Grilled hand-crafted crab cakes made from lump crabmeat, blended with sautéed vegetables and seasonings. Garnished with lemon aioli and Parmesan cheese.
Crab Cakes Half Shell$14.00
Twin fried crab cakes topped with poached eggs, then covered with Half Shell sauce made of Alfredo sauce, sun-dried tomatoes, capers and artichoke hearts.
More about Half Shell Oyster House
Steamer's Shrimp and Crab #2 image

 

Steamer's Shrimp and Crab #2

1210 Gluckstadt Road Bldg 2, Madison

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Crab Cakes$10.99
More about Steamer's Shrimp and Crab #2

