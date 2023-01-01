Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Mahi mahi in Madison

Madison restaurants
Madison restaurants that serve mahi mahi

Sal & Mookie's New York Pizza & Ice Cream Joint - Madison image

PIZZA • ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT • FRENCH FRIES

Sal & Mookie's New York Pizza & Ice Cream Joint - Madison

111 Colony Crossing, Madison

Avg 5 (176 reviews)
Takeout
Mahi Mahi$17.95
Item pic

 

Half Shell Oyster House Madison

100 Merchant St., Madison

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Herb Encrusted Mahi$28.00
Herb and Parmesan encrusted mahi over a bed of sautéed spinach. Topped with lemon butter cream, lump crab meat, and Parmesan cheese.
Mahi L$15.00
Your choice of any of our fish selections grilled or blackened. Served with lemon aioli.
Mahi$20.00
Your choice of any of our fish selections grilled or blackened. Served with lemon aioli.
