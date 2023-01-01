Mahi mahi in Madison
PIZZA • ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT • FRENCH FRIES
Sal & Mookie's New York Pizza & Ice Cream Joint - Madison
111 Colony Crossing, Madison
|Mahi Mahi
|$17.95
Half Shell Oyster House Madison
100 Merchant St., Madison
|Herb Encrusted Mahi
|$28.00
Herb and Parmesan encrusted mahi over a bed of sautéed spinach. Topped with lemon butter cream, lump crab meat, and Parmesan cheese.
|Mahi L
|$15.00
Your choice of any of our fish selections grilled or blackened. Served with lemon aioli.
|Mahi
|$20.00
Your choice of any of our fish selections grilled or blackened. Served with lemon aioli.