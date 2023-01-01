Scallops in Madison
Madison restaurants that serve scallops
More about Sal & Mookies- Madison
Sal & Mookies- Madison
111 Colony Crossing, Madison
|Scallop Pasta
|$17.95
More about Half Shell Oyster House Madison
Half Shell Oyster House Madison
100 Merchant St., Madison
|Royal Red & Scallop Pasta
|$21.00
Royal Red Shrimp, Bay Scallops, fresh garlic, basil and tomatoes sautéed in a white wine and lemon butter sauce and tossed with linguini. Served with choice of side item or side salad.