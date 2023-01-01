Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Scallops in Madison

Madison restaurants
Madison restaurants that serve scallops

PIZZA • ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT • FRENCH FRIES

Sal & Mookies- Madison

111 Colony Crossing, Madison

Avg 5 (176 reviews)
Takeout
Scallop Pasta$17.95
More about Sal & Mookies- Madison
Half Shell Oyster House Madison

100 Merchant St., Madison

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Royal Red & Scallop Pasta$21.00
Royal Red Shrimp, Bay Scallops, fresh garlic, basil and tomatoes sautéed in a white wine and lemon butter sauce and tossed with linguini. Served with choice of side item or side salad.
More about Half Shell Oyster House Madison

