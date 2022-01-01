Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Spinach salad in Madison

Go
Madison restaurants
Toast

Madison restaurants that serve spinach salad

Item pic

PIZZA • ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT • FRENCH FRIES

Sal & Mookie's New York Pizza & Ice Cream Joint - Madison

111 Colony Crossing, Madison

Avg 5 (176 reviews)
Takeout
Side Spinach Salad$4.95
baby spinach, smoked bacon, mushrooms, red onion, grape tomatoes, and Parmesan cheese
Whole Spinach Salad$8.95
baby spinach, smoked bacon, mushrooms, red onion, grape tomatoes, and Parmesan cheese
More about Sal & Mookie's New York Pizza & Ice Cream Joint - Madison
Main pic

 

Pizza Shack of Madison - 219 E Garden Park Dr

219 E Garden Park Dr, madison

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Spinach Salad$9.50
Spinach, Sliced Almonds,
Dried Cranberries, feta cheese,
with a House Vinaigrette
More about Pizza Shack of Madison - 219 E Garden Park Dr

