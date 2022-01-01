Madison restaurants you'll love
Must-try Madison restaurants
More about Tino's Artisan Pizza Co.
Tino's Artisan Pizza Co.
6 Main Street, Madison
|Popular items
|Ruchetta
|$18.00
(WHITE) Fresh mozzarella, prosciutto, baby arugula, shaved parm, balsamic reduction, EVOO.
|Meatballer
|$18.00
(RED) Organic tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, meatballs, EVOO, basil.
|Dora
|$17.00
(RED) Organic tomato sauce, fresh mozarrella, sausage, pepperoni.
More about Daddy Mattys BBQ Restaurant & Catering
Daddy Mattys BBQ Restaurant & Catering
6 Elmer St, Madison
|Popular items
|Combo Meat Platter PICK 3
|$30.00
pick 3 meats (1/3lb per portion) Includes: rolls, homemade pickles, BBQ sauce, cornbread
|Pulled Pork 8oz
|$15.00
|Texas-Style Brisket Chili
More about LA ROSA CHICKEN & GRILL
LA ROSA CHICKEN & GRILL
306 Main Street, Madison
|Popular items
|Grilled Wrap
|$6.75
Marinated Grilled Chicken served with Lettuce, Tomato & Mayo.
|Crispy Sandwich
|$6.75
Crispy Chicken Tenders served with Pickle & Mayo
|Crispy Wrap
|$6.75
Crispy Chicken Tenders served with Lettuce, Tomato & Mayo
More about Madison Market
Madison Market
17 Greenwood Avenue, Madison
|Popular items
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$9.95
grilled chicken, avocado, lettuce, tomato, mayo, ciabatta roll
|Madison Market Turkey
|$9.95
turkey, provolone, roasted peppers, arugula, pickled onion, basil aioli, sub roll
|Chicken Cutlet Sandwich
|$10.95
breaded chicken, prosciutto, fresh mozzarella, roasted peppers, basil leaves, sub roll
More about Palm Thai Restaurant
Palm Thai Restaurant
75 Main Street, Madison