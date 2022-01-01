Chili in Madison

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Daddy Mattys BBQ Restaurant & Catering image

SMOKED SALMON • BBQ

Daddy Mattys BBQ Restaurant & Catering

6 Elmer St, Madison

Avg 4.2 (207 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
New Mexico Pork Green Chili
Served with a flour tortilla. Braised pork and hatch green chilis built into a hearty stew.
Green Chili cornbread$3.00
Texas-Style Brisket Chili
More about Daddy Mattys BBQ Restaurant & Catering
Palm Thai Restaurant image

 

Palm Thai Restaurant - Madison

75 Main Street, Madison

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Spicy Chili Duck$29.95
Crispy roasted duck topped with chili sauce, garlic, onion, pepper, tamarind juice and Thai basil.
Spicy Chili Tofu$19.95
Crispy fried tofu topped with chili sauce, garlic, lemongrass, onion, pepper, tamarind juice and Thai basil.
More about Palm Thai Restaurant - Madison

