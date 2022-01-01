Chili in Madison
SMOKED SALMON • BBQ
Daddy Mattys BBQ Restaurant & Catering
6 Elmer St, Madison
|New Mexico Pork Green Chili
Served with a flour tortilla. Braised pork and hatch green chilis built into a hearty stew.
|Green Chili cornbread
|$3.00
|Texas-Style Brisket Chili
Palm Thai Restaurant - Madison
75 Main Street, Madison
|Spicy Chili Duck
|$29.95
Crispy roasted duck topped with chili sauce, garlic, onion, pepper, tamarind juice and Thai basil.
|Spicy Chili Tofu
|$19.95
Crispy fried tofu topped with chili sauce, garlic, lemongrass, onion, pepper, tamarind juice and Thai basil.