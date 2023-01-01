Curry in Madison
Madison restaurants that serve curry
More about Takuma Japanese Restaurant - 42 Lincoln Place
Takuma Japanese Restaurant - 42 Lincoln Place
42 Lincoln Place, Madison
|Katsu Curry
|$18.50
Choice of chicken or pork cutlet; white rice topped with curry roux
More about Palm Thai Restaurant - Madison
Palm Thai Restaurant - Madison
75 Main Street, Madison
|Curry Puff
|$10.95
Crispy fried Siamese pastry stuffed w/grounded chicken, potatoes, onions and yellow curry powder. Served w/light cucumber vinaigrette.
|Short Rib Massaman Curry
|$27.95
Slow cooked boneless short rib with Thai-Muslim spices and herbs blended in chili paste w/ potatoes, tomatoes, peanuts and onions, simmered in coconut milk.
|Panang Curry (L)
|$14.95
Spices and herbs blended in chili paste w/ string beans, peppers, potatoes, carrots and kaffir lime leaves, simmered in coconut milk.