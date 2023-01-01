Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Curry in Madison

Madison restaurants that serve curry

Takuma Japanese Restaurant - 42 Lincoln Place

42 Lincoln Place, Madison

Katsu Curry$18.50
Choice of chicken or pork cutlet; white rice topped with curry roux
Palm Thai Restaurant - Madison

75 Main Street, Madison

Curry Puff$10.95
Crispy fried Siamese pastry stuffed w/grounded chicken, potatoes, onions and yellow curry powder. Served w/light cucumber vinaigrette.
Short Rib Massaman Curry$27.95
Slow cooked boneless short rib with Thai-Muslim spices and herbs blended in chili paste w/ potatoes, tomatoes, peanuts and onions, simmered in coconut milk.
Panang Curry (L)$14.95
Spices and herbs blended in chili paste w/ string beans, peppers, potatoes, carrots and kaffir lime leaves, simmered in coconut milk.
