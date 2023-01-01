Fried rice in Madison
Madison restaurants that serve fried rice
More about Takuma Japanese Restaurant - 42 Lincoln Place
Takuma Japanese Restaurant - 42 Lincoln Place
42 Lincoln Place, Madison
|Fried Rice
|$4.75
Fried rice with carrot, onion, and egg
More about Palm Thai Restaurant - Madison
Palm Thai Restaurant - Madison
75 Main Street, Madison
|Emerald Fried Rice
|$18.95
Homemade spicy green curry fried rice with your choice of chicken, beef, egg, onion, pepper, green bean and Thai basil.
|Bangkok Fried Rice(L)
|$13.95
Fried rice with egg, onion, carrot, peas, tomato and scallion.
|Emerald Fried Rice (L)
|$13.95
Homemade spicy green curry fried rice with egg, onion, carrot, pepper, green bean and basil.