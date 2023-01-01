Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fried rice in Madison

Go
Madison restaurants
Toast

Madison restaurants that serve fried rice

Consumer pic

 

Takuma Japanese Restaurant - 42 Lincoln Place

42 Lincoln Place, Madison

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Fried Rice$4.75
Fried rice with carrot, onion, and egg
More about Takuma Japanese Restaurant - 42 Lincoln Place
Palm Thai Restaurant image

 

Palm Thai Restaurant - Madison

75 Main Street, Madison

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Emerald Fried Rice$18.95
Homemade spicy green curry fried rice with your choice of chicken, beef, egg, onion, pepper, green bean and Thai basil.
Bangkok Fried Rice(L)$13.95
Fried rice with egg, onion, carrot, peas, tomato and scallion.
Emerald Fried Rice (L)$13.95
Homemade spicy green curry fried rice with egg, onion, carrot, pepper, green bean and basil.
More about Palm Thai Restaurant - Madison

Browse other tasty dishes in Madison

Grilled Chicken

Salmon

Chili

Curry

Coleslaw

Cucumber Salad

Sloppy Joe

Map

More near Madison to explore

Morristown

Avg 4.2 (17 restaurants)

Parsippany

Avg 4.3 (17 restaurants)

Summit

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

Short Hills

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Maplewood

Avg 4 (8 restaurants)

Westfield

No reviews yet

Berkeley Heights

Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)

Roseland

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

South Orange

Avg 3.9 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

New York

Avg 4.3 (1893 restaurants)

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (32 restaurants)

Allentown

Avg 4.6 (61 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (569 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Scranton

Avg 4.6 (22 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (1025 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (379 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (194 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (50 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (409 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (932 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston