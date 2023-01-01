Tacos in Madison
Madison restaurants that serve tacos
More about Daddy Mattys BBQ Restaurant & Catering
SMOKED SALMON • BBQ
Daddy Mattys BBQ Restaurant & Catering
6 Elmer St, Madison
|Street Tacos
|$20.00
3 tacos (choose flour or corn). Comes with cheese, salsa, and cilantro lime sour cream. Served with rice and beans
More about Butter & Jam | Pico & Guac - 30 Cook Plaza
Butter & Jam | Pico & Guac - 30 Cook Plaza
30 Cook Plaza, Madison
|Shrimp Tacos with Black Bean & Sweet Corn Pico
|$17.00
grilled or blackened shrimp, black bean & sweet corn pico
|Steak Tacos with Red Pepper Pico
|$19.00
grilled flat iron steak, shredded cheddar, red pepper pico