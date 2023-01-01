Madison restaurants you'll love
Must-try Madison restaurants
More about The Office Bar & Grill Madison
The Office Bar & Grill Madison
201 Egan Avenue South, Madison
|Popular items
|Loaded Meat
|$17.95
Pepperoni, italian sausage, canadian bacon and ground beef.
|Mac Attack
|$17.95
Cheesy macaroni pizza with crispy bacon pieces
|Breadstick Basket
|$6.99
Breadsticks served with your choice of garlic butter, cinnamon butter, or marinara.
More about Hot Shots Bar
PIZZA • HAMBURGERS
Hot Shots Bar
123 SW 1st St, Madison
More about Hot Shots Madison
Hot Shots Madison
123 SW 1st St, Madison