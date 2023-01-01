Madison restaurants you'll love

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Must-try Madison restaurants

BG pic

 

The Office Bar & Grill Madison

201 Egan Avenue South, Madison

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Loaded Meat$17.95
Pepperoni, italian sausage, canadian bacon and ground beef.
Mac Attack$17.95
Cheesy macaroni pizza with crispy bacon pieces
Breadstick Basket$6.99
Breadsticks served with your choice of garlic butter, cinnamon butter, or marinara.
More about The Office Bar & Grill Madison
Hot Shots Bar image

PIZZA • HAMBURGERS

Hot Shots Bar

123 SW 1st St, Madison

Avg 4.5 (8 reviews)
Fast Pay
More about Hot Shots Bar
Banner pic

 

Hot Shots Madison

123 SW 1st St, Madison

No reviews yet
Fast Pay
More about Hot Shots Madison
