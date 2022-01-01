Madison American restaurants you'll love

Toast

Must-try American restaurants in Madison

Madison's image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Madison's

119 KING STREET, Madison

Avg 4 (694 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Blackened Tuna Sandwich$13.50
Seared tuna, cucumber, green apple, lettuce, dynamite sauce served on a brioche bun
House Burger$14.00
two 4oz burger patties, american cheese, dijonnaise and pickles.
Fried Chicken Sandwich$12.00
Buttermilk fried chicken breast topped with ranch flavoring powder, shredded lettuce, pickles, Madison's sauce served on a brioche bun
Quivey's Grove image

FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • GRILL

Quivey's Grove

6261 Nesbitt Rd, Fitchburg

Avg 4.8 (1426 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Fried Cod$17.50
Fried Cod served with tartar sauce, coleslaw, bread and choice of potato.
Baked Cod$18.95
Served with herb drawn butter, coleslaw, and a choice of potato. GF
Pretzel Crusted Whitefish$17.95
Pretzel crusted Lake Superior whitefish served with Parmesan potato and coleslaw.
State Street Brats image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

State Street Brats

603 State Street, Madison

Avg 3.6 (232 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Bavarian Pretzel Bites$10.00
Warm and chewy with kosher salt. Served with a a 4oz cup of white cheddar cheese
Chicken Tenders$7.00
4 big chicken fingers coated with a breadcrumb batter, served with fries and a side of ranch dipping sauce.
Beyond Sausage$9.00
Beyond Sausage™ is the world's first fresh, plant-based sausage that looks, sizzles, and satisfies like pork. It has all the juicy, meaty deliciousness of a traditional sausage, but comes with the upsides of a plant-based meal.
Parkway Family Restaurant image

 

Parkway Family Restaurant

1221 Ann St, Fitchburg

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
3 Eggs$8.79
Cooked to order, served with hash browns and toast.
2 Eggs$7.99
Cooked to order, served with hash browns and toast.
Meat Lovers Pan Handle$12.99
Bacon, sausage, ham, topped with American Cheese. Served on golden hash browns and topped with 3 eggs.
Rare Steakhouse image

SEAFOOD • STEAKS

Rare Steakhouse

14 West Mifflin Street, Madison

Avg 4.5 (2766 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
6 oz Filet Mignon, Asparagus & Mashed Potatoes$35.00
Lobster Mac & Cheese$18.00
20 oz Filet Family Meal. Mashed Potatoes, Carrots, Caesar Salad, Bread & Butter, Chocolate Tart$80.00
The Great Dane Pub & Brewing Co. image

 

The Great Dane Pub & Brewing Co.

357 Price Pl, Madison

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Old Glory Cheese Curds$10.00
American Pale Ale batter, roasted hatch green chili crema
Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich$12.50
Hand battered fried chicken breast, Nashville hot sauce, Scotch Ale pickles, creamy slaw, chipotle mayo, toasted brioche bun
Great Dane Pub Wings
Choice of six or twelve wings, choice of sauce, gorgonzola dressing, carrot, celery
ENO VINO image

 

ENO VINO

601 Junction Road, Madison

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
THAI CHICKEN FLATBREAD$28.00
Our signature Eno Vino flatbread loaded with grilled shredded chicken, spicy peanut sauce, jalapeno slaw, black sesame seeds and garnished with chive and chili oil.
SAUTEED GREEN BEANS$16.00
Beans in a thai vinaigrette, topped with roasted cashews and fried shallots.
Vanilla Bean Creme Brulee$6.00
Classic creme brûlée custard with a chocolate chunk brownie and raspberry preserves baked inside.
RED image

SEAFOOD • SUSHI

RED

316 W Washington Ave Ste 100, Madison

Avg 4.9 (2610 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Resolutions Were Made to Be Broken$135.00
*6 ROLL PLATTER*
RED Signature Rolls - Tsunami, Salmon Lover, Tiger, Sweet Heat. RED Specialty Rolls - New Yuzu, New Me: hamachi and cucumber. Topped with chutoro, madai, wasabi-yuzu foam, tobiko, microgreens. High Steaks: king crab, dashi pickled asparagus, roasted red pepper, avocado. Topped with beef tenderloin, togarashi, roasted almond, sesame-duck demi glace, microgreens.
Let The Good Times Roll$115.00
*5 ROLL PLATTER*
RED Signature Rolls - Tsunami, Salmon Lover, Tiger. RED Specialty Rolls - New Yuzu, New Me: hamachi and cucumber. Topped with chutoro, madai, wasabi-yuzu foam, tobiko, microgreens. High Steaks: king crab, dashi pickled asparagus, roasted red pepper, avocado. Topped with beef tenderloin, togarashi, roasted almond, sesame-duck demi glace, microgreens.
No Fish in this Sea (Vegan)$65.00
*5 ROLL VEGAN PLATTER*
Avocado roll, Vegan roll, Broc On roll, Nutty Vegan roll, Cucumber roll.
Merchant image

 

Merchant

121 South Pinckney St, Madison

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Merchant Burger$17.00
house-ground grass-fed beef*, hook's cheddar, neuskes bacon, bread & butter pickles, lettuce, tomato, housemade ketchup, served with field greens
Chocolate Custard$8.00
almond-mocha crumble, filthy cherries, chantilly cream
Fish Fry$16.00
beer-battered cod served with french fries, coleslaw, cornichon tartar sauce
Brothers Three Bar & Grill image

GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Brothers Three Bar & Grill

614 N Fair Oaks Ave, Madison

Avg 4.6 (396 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Chicken Sandwich$9.00
Grilled or hand-battered in house
Bacon Cheeseburger$12.00
Madison’s best burger. Cooked to your liking with bacon, american cheese and your choice of toppings. Add a side to make it a basket.
Mushroom Swiss Burger$11.50
Cooked to your liking with sautéed mushrooms and swiss cheese. Add a side to make it a basket.
Heritage Tavern image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Heritage Tavern

131 E. Mifflin St., Madison

Avg 4.6 (747 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
House Cut Fries$9.00
chili aioli and ketchup
Half a Dozen Deviled Eggs$17.00
1/2 dozen assorted deviled eggs. Beet pickled egg, bacon & soy egg & classic deviled egg.
Heritage Burger$18.00
8oz grass-fed beef patty, gruyere, onion bacon jam, bibb lettuce, black pepper-chives aioli, brioche bun
Harmony Bar and Grill image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Harmony Bar and Grill

2201 Atwood Ave, Madison

Avg 4.5 (659 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Hot Chips$7.00
Our fan favorite fried potato chips served with house-made Bleu cheese dip
The Original Hot Whitehouse Turkey$10.00
Smoked turkey breast, melted Swiss, fried onions & house-made Thousand Island dressing on thick-cut rye bread
Cod$14.50
Beer-battered cod with house-made coleslaw & tartar sauce, rye bread & butter & a lemon wedge. Choice of French fries or baked potato.
Silver Eagle Bar & Grill image

GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Silver Eagle Bar & Grill

5805 Monona Drive, Monona

Avg 4.4 (743 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Whiskey Bourbon Burger$11.99
Our custom blend patty glazed with homemade whiskey bourbon sauce, topped with sauteed mushrooms and onions, hardwood smoked bacon, and homemade crumbled bleu cheese sauce
Silver Eagle Burger$9.99
Leaf lettuce, tomato, sliced red onion and our Eagle sauce on your choice of bun. Add cheese .79
Turkey Bacon Ranch Wrap$9.99
Oven roasted turkey, hardwood smoked bacon, mixed greens, shredded cheddar jack cheese and chipotle ranch dressing wrapped in a flour tortilla
The Great Dane Pub & Brewing Co. image

 

The Great Dane Pub & Brewing Co.

123 E Doty Street, Madison

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Pub Burger$11.50
7 oz. fresh beef, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, brioche bun
Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich$12.50
Hand battered fried chicken breast, Nashville hot sauce, Scotch Ale pickles, creamy slaw, chipotle mayo, toasted brioche bun
Mediterranean Falafel Bowl$13.50
Homemade hummus, barley-quinoa tabbouleh, falafel, tomato, cucumber, onion, feta, kalamata olives, grilled pita, tzatziki sauce
The Great Dane Pub & Brewing Co. image

 

The Great Dane Pub & Brewing Co.

876 Jupiter Dr, Madison

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
New London Bridge Fish Fry
Haddock, Peck's Pilsner batter, pub fries, slaw, homemade tartar, malt vinegar, lemon
Chicken Pot Pie$13.50
Slow simmered white meat chicken, baked in a crock with vegetables and potato, topped with puff pastry, served with warm applesauce and a soft pretzel stick
Great Dane Pub Wings
Choice of six or twelve wings, choice of sauce, gorgonzola dressing, carrot, celery
Lucille image

PIZZA • TACOS • SALADS

Lucille

101 King St., Madison

Avg 4.2 (926 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
10" Build Your Own Wood-Fired Pizza$10.00
base price includes Tomato Sauce
& Mozzarella
Green Goddess Salad
Mixed Greens tossed with Red Radish, Cucumbers, Feta Cheese, Pepitas, Green Goddess dressing.
Wood-Fired 'Sausage & Rabe'
Garlic Oil, Calabrese Sausage, Mozzarella, Broccoli Rabe, Calabrian Chilis, SarVecchio Parmesan
Gates and Brovi image

 

Gates and Brovi

3502 Monroe Street, Madison

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
FRENCH FRIES$4.50
French fries
CHICKEN PICCATA$18.50
crispy potatoes, green beans, lemon caper butter sauce
Bluegill Fish Fry$16.00
served with choice of fries, boiled red potatoes or green beans and cole slaw & tartar sauce.
Lucky's 1313 Brew Pub image

 

Lucky's 1313 Brew Pub

1313 Regent Street, Madison

Avg 3.5 (50 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
(16) Wings$16.00
Choose from your favorite sauce or dry rub.
Lucky’s 1313 Chicken Sandwich$12.00
Fried or grilled chicken, bacon, swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, and mayo. Served on a pretzel bun.
Wisconsin Cheese Curds (Vegetarian)$9.00
Lightly breaded cheese curds served with house ranch dip.
The Great Dane Pub & Brewing Co. image

 

The Great Dane Pub & Brewing Co.

2980 Cahill Main, Fitchburg

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Pub Burger$11.50
7 oz. fresh beef, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, brioche bun
New London Bridge Fish Fry
Haddock, Peck's Pilsner batter, pub fries, slaw, homemade tartar, malt vinegar, lemon
Great Dane Pub Wings
Choice of six or twelve wings, choice of sauce, gorgonzola dressing, carrot, celery
Graze Restaurant image

HAMBURGERS

Graze Restaurant

1 South Pinckney Street, Madison

Avg 4 (1197 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Chicken Nuggets
Crispy house-made chicken nuggets, with sweet BBQ and honey mustard sauces | nuggets are dairy free
Cheese Curds (1/2 order)$6.00
Vodka batter, served with buttermilk ranch* | (A, V)
Pork Bibimbap$17.00
Marinated ground pork, crispy rice, sunny-side up egg*, bok choy, market vegetables, spicy gochujang | DF; M to Vn, V, GF
Pooley's Sports Bar and Event Center image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Pooley's Sports Bar and Event Center

5441 High Crossing Blvd, Madison

Avg 4.3 (1001 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Chicken Tenders$9.00
Caesar Wrap$11.00
Beer Soaked Fried Cod (3 Pieces)-FRIDAY ONLY$11.00
Off Broadway Drafthouse image

GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Off Broadway Drafthouse

5404 Raywood Rd, Madison

Avg 4.4 (1051 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Airway Chicken Wings$14.00
Dill brined. Choice of Naked, Spicy Dry Rub or Classic Buffalo. Served with greens, shaved celery, blue cheese and a smoked tomato vinaigrette
Beer-Battered Cod$16.00
*only served Fridays 11am-9:15pm
Raywood Wrap$13.00
Marinated grilled chicken breast, applewood smoked bacon, diced tomatoes, red onion, romaine, provolone, and basil buttermilk dressing wrapped in your choice of whole wheat, spinach or chipotle tortillas.
Buck and Honey's image

 

Buck and Honey's

800 W. Broadway, Monona

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Firecracker Shrimp$14.00
lightly breaded shrimp tossed in a creamy sriracha sauce
Chipotle Chicken Pasta$18.00
penne pasta tossed in a chipotle garlic cream sauce with blackened chicken, onions, mushrooms, red and green peppers topped with shaved parmesan cheese
Stuffed Chicken Breast$22.00
lightly breaded chicken breast stuffed with cheese, bacon, spinach and mushrooms pan-fried until golden brown and drizzled with a sage sauce. Served with your choice of 2 sides.
VFW Post 8483 image

 

VFW Post 8483

5737 County Hwy C V, Madison

No reviews yet
Takeout
Tip Top Tavern image

SANDWICHES • TAPAS • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Tip Top Tavern

601 North Street, Madison

Avg 4.6 (1004 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
L'Etoile Restaurant image

 

L'Etoile Restaurant

1 South Pickney Street, Madison

No reviews yet
Takeout
