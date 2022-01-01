Madison American restaurants you'll love
Must-try American restaurants in Madison
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Madison's
119 KING STREET, Madison
|Popular items
|Blackened Tuna Sandwich
|$13.50
Seared tuna, cucumber, green apple, lettuce, dynamite sauce served on a brioche bun
|House Burger
|$14.00
two 4oz burger patties, american cheese, dijonnaise and pickles.
|Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$12.00
Buttermilk fried chicken breast topped with ranch flavoring powder, shredded lettuce, pickles, Madison's sauce served on a brioche bun
FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • GRILL
Quivey's Grove
6261 Nesbitt Rd, Fitchburg
|Popular items
|Fried Cod
|$17.50
Fried Cod served with tartar sauce, coleslaw, bread and choice of potato.
|Baked Cod
|$18.95
Served with herb drawn butter, coleslaw, and a choice of potato. GF
|Pretzel Crusted Whitefish
|$17.95
Pretzel crusted Lake Superior whitefish served with Parmesan potato and coleslaw.
SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
State Street Brats
603 State Street, Madison
|Popular items
|Bavarian Pretzel Bites
|$10.00
Warm and chewy with kosher salt. Served with a a 4oz cup of white cheddar cheese
|Chicken Tenders
|$7.00
4 big chicken fingers coated with a breadcrumb batter, served with fries and a side of ranch dipping sauce.
|Beyond Sausage
|$9.00
Beyond Sausage™ is the world's first fresh, plant-based sausage that looks, sizzles, and satisfies like pork. It has all the juicy, meaty deliciousness of a traditional sausage, but comes with the upsides of a plant-based meal.
Parkway Family Restaurant
1221 Ann St, Fitchburg
|Popular items
|3 Eggs
|$8.79
Cooked to order, served with hash browns and toast.
|2 Eggs
|$7.99
Cooked to order, served with hash browns and toast.
|Meat Lovers Pan Handle
|$12.99
Bacon, sausage, ham, topped with American Cheese. Served on golden hash browns and topped with 3 eggs.
SEAFOOD • STEAKS
Rare Steakhouse
14 West Mifflin Street, Madison
|Popular items
|6 oz Filet Mignon, Asparagus & Mashed Potatoes
|$35.00
|Lobster Mac & Cheese
|$18.00
|20 oz Filet Family Meal. Mashed Potatoes, Carrots, Caesar Salad, Bread & Butter, Chocolate Tart
|$80.00
Quivey's Grove
6261 Nesbitt Rd, Madison
|Popular items
|Stuffed Mushrooms
|$10.95
Mushroom caps stuffed with Westphalian ham and served with madeira cream sauce.
|Duck Strudel
|$12.95
Boneless duck, dried cherries, arugula and cheese baked in a filo pastry with a port wine and dried cherry sauce.
|Duck Wilcox
|$28.95
Semi-boneless roast half duck with a port wine cherry sauce, served with wild rice and fried apples.
The Great Dane Pub & Brewing Co.
357 Price Pl, Madison
|Popular items
|Old Glory Cheese Curds
|$10.00
American Pale Ale batter, roasted hatch green chili crema
|Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich
|$12.50
Hand battered fried chicken breast, Nashville hot sauce, Scotch Ale pickles, creamy slaw, chipotle mayo, toasted brioche bun
|Great Dane Pub Wings
Choice of six or twelve wings, choice of sauce, gorgonzola dressing, carrot, celery
ENO VINO
601 Junction Road, Madison
|Popular items
|THAI CHICKEN FLATBREAD
|$28.00
Our signature Eno Vino flatbread loaded with grilled shredded chicken, spicy peanut sauce, jalapeno slaw, black sesame seeds and garnished with chive and chili oil.
|SAUTEED GREEN BEANS
|$16.00
Beans in a thai vinaigrette, topped with roasted cashews and fried shallots.
|Vanilla Bean Creme Brulee
|$6.00
Classic creme brûlée custard with a chocolate chunk brownie and raspberry preserves baked inside.
SEAFOOD • SUSHI
RED
316 W Washington Ave Ste 100, Madison
|Popular items
|Resolutions Were Made to Be Broken
|$135.00
*6 ROLL PLATTER*
RED Signature Rolls - Tsunami, Salmon Lover, Tiger, Sweet Heat. RED Specialty Rolls - New Yuzu, New Me: hamachi and cucumber. Topped with chutoro, madai, wasabi-yuzu foam, tobiko, microgreens. High Steaks: king crab, dashi pickled asparagus, roasted red pepper, avocado. Topped with beef tenderloin, togarashi, roasted almond, sesame-duck demi glace, microgreens.
|Let The Good Times Roll
|$115.00
*5 ROLL PLATTER*
RED Signature Rolls - Tsunami, Salmon Lover, Tiger. RED Specialty Rolls - New Yuzu, New Me: hamachi and cucumber. Topped with chutoro, madai, wasabi-yuzu foam, tobiko, microgreens. High Steaks: king crab, dashi pickled asparagus, roasted red pepper, avocado. Topped with beef tenderloin, togarashi, roasted almond, sesame-duck demi glace, microgreens.
|No Fish in this Sea (Vegan)
|$65.00
*5 ROLL VEGAN PLATTER*
Avocado roll, Vegan roll, Broc On roll, Nutty Vegan roll, Cucumber roll.
Merchant
121 South Pinckney St, Madison
|Popular items
|Merchant Burger
|$17.00
house-ground grass-fed beef*, hook's cheddar, neuskes bacon, bread & butter pickles, lettuce, tomato, housemade ketchup, served with field greens
|Chocolate Custard
|$8.00
almond-mocha crumble, filthy cherries, chantilly cream
|Fish Fry
|$16.00
beer-battered cod served with french fries, coleslaw, cornichon tartar sauce
GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Brothers Three Bar & Grill
614 N Fair Oaks Ave, Madison
|Popular items
|Chicken Sandwich
|$9.00
Grilled or hand-battered in house
|Bacon Cheeseburger
|$12.00
Madison’s best burger. Cooked to your liking with bacon, american cheese and your choice of toppings. Add a side to make it a basket.
|Mushroom Swiss Burger
|$11.50
Cooked to your liking with sautéed mushrooms and swiss cheese. Add a side to make it a basket.
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Heritage Tavern
131 E. Mifflin St., Madison
|Popular items
|House Cut Fries
|$9.00
chili aioli and ketchup
|Half a Dozen Deviled Eggs
|$17.00
1/2 dozen assorted deviled eggs. Beet pickled egg, bacon & soy egg & classic deviled egg.
|Heritage Burger
|$18.00
8oz grass-fed beef patty, gruyere, onion bacon jam, bibb lettuce, black pepper-chives aioli, brioche bun
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Harmony Bar and Grill
2201 Atwood Ave, Madison
|Popular items
|Hot Chips
|$7.00
Our fan favorite fried potato chips served with house-made Bleu cheese dip
|The Original Hot Whitehouse Turkey
|$10.00
Smoked turkey breast, melted Swiss, fried onions & house-made Thousand Island dressing on thick-cut rye bread
|Cod
|$14.50
Beer-battered cod with house-made coleslaw & tartar sauce, rye bread & butter & a lemon wedge. Choice of French fries or baked potato.
GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Silver Eagle Bar & Grill
5805 Monona Drive, Monona
|Popular items
|Whiskey Bourbon Burger
|$11.99
Our custom blend patty glazed with homemade whiskey bourbon sauce, topped with sauteed mushrooms and onions, hardwood smoked bacon, and homemade crumbled bleu cheese sauce
|Silver Eagle Burger
|$9.99
Leaf lettuce, tomato, sliced red onion and our Eagle sauce on your choice of bun. Add cheese .79
|Turkey Bacon Ranch Wrap
|$9.99
Oven roasted turkey, hardwood smoked bacon, mixed greens, shredded cheddar jack cheese and chipotle ranch dressing wrapped in a flour tortilla
The Great Dane Pub & Brewing Co.
123 E Doty Street, Madison
|Popular items
|Pub Burger
|$11.50
7 oz. fresh beef, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, brioche bun
|Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich
|$12.50
Hand battered fried chicken breast, Nashville hot sauce, Scotch Ale pickles, creamy slaw, chipotle mayo, toasted brioche bun
|Mediterranean Falafel Bowl
|$13.50
Homemade hummus, barley-quinoa tabbouleh, falafel, tomato, cucumber, onion, feta, kalamata olives, grilled pita, tzatziki sauce
The Great Dane Pub & Brewing Co.
876 Jupiter Dr, Madison
|Popular items
|New London Bridge Fish Fry
Haddock, Peck's Pilsner batter, pub fries, slaw, homemade tartar, malt vinegar, lemon
|Chicken Pot Pie
|$13.50
Slow simmered white meat chicken, baked in a crock with vegetables and potato, topped with puff pastry, served with warm applesauce and a soft pretzel stick
|Great Dane Pub Wings
Choice of six or twelve wings, choice of sauce, gorgonzola dressing, carrot, celery
PIZZA • TACOS • SALADS
Lucille
101 King St., Madison
|Popular items
|10" Build Your Own Wood-Fired Pizza
|$10.00
base price includes Tomato Sauce
& Mozzarella
|Green Goddess Salad
Mixed Greens tossed with Red Radish, Cucumbers, Feta Cheese, Pepitas, Green Goddess dressing.
|Wood-Fired 'Sausage & Rabe'
Garlic Oil, Calabrese Sausage, Mozzarella, Broccoli Rabe, Calabrian Chilis, SarVecchio Parmesan
Gates and Brovi
3502 Monroe Street, Madison
|Popular items
|FRENCH FRIES
|$4.50
French fries
|CHICKEN PICCATA
|$18.50
crispy potatoes, green beans, lemon caper butter sauce
|Bluegill Fish Fry
|$16.00
served with choice of fries, boiled red potatoes or green beans and cole slaw & tartar sauce.
Lucky's 1313 Brew Pub
1313 Regent Street, Madison
|Popular items
|(16) Wings
|$16.00
Choose from your favorite sauce or dry rub.
|Lucky’s 1313 Chicken Sandwich
|$12.00
Fried or grilled chicken, bacon, swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, and mayo. Served on a pretzel bun.
|Wisconsin Cheese Curds (Vegetarian)
|$9.00
Lightly breaded cheese curds served with house ranch dip.
SEAFOOD • SUSHI
RED
316 W Washington Ave, Madison
|Popular items
|Spicy Godzilla
|$14.00
Shrimp tempura, avocado, cream cheese,
spicy aioli. Topped with tempura crunch,
masago*, unagi sauce.
|Shrimp Tempura Roll
|$10.00
Avocado, sweet aioli, unagi sauce.
|Crunch Salad
|$15.00
Kale, red cabbage, cilantro, mint, mango, red bell pepper, peanut, rice noodles, peanut-ginger dressing (vegan).
The Great Dane Pub & Brewing Co.
2980 Cahill Main, Fitchburg
|Popular items
|Pub Burger
|$11.50
7 oz. fresh beef, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, brioche bun
|New London Bridge Fish Fry
Haddock, Peck's Pilsner batter, pub fries, slaw, homemade tartar, malt vinegar, lemon
|Great Dane Pub Wings
Choice of six or twelve wings, choice of sauce, gorgonzola dressing, carrot, celery
HAMBURGERS
Graze Restaurant
1 South Pinckney Street, Madison
|Popular items
|Chicken Nuggets
Crispy house-made chicken nuggets, with sweet BBQ and honey mustard sauces | nuggets are dairy free
|Cheese Curds (1/2 order)
|$6.00
Vodka batter, served with buttermilk ranch* | (A, V)
|Pork Bibimbap
|$17.00
Marinated ground pork, crispy rice, sunny-side up egg*, bok choy, market vegetables, spicy gochujang | DF; M to Vn, V, GF
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Pooley's Sports Bar and Event Center
5441 High Crossing Blvd, Madison
|Popular items
|Chicken Tenders
|$9.00
|Caesar Wrap
|$11.00
|Beer Soaked Fried Cod (3 Pieces)-FRIDAY ONLY
|$11.00
GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Off Broadway Drafthouse
5404 Raywood Rd, Madison
|Popular items
|Airway Chicken Wings
|$14.00
Dill brined. Choice of Naked, Spicy Dry Rub or Classic Buffalo. Served with greens, shaved celery, blue cheese and a smoked tomato vinaigrette
|Beer-Battered Cod
|$16.00
*only served Fridays 11am-9:15pm
|Raywood Wrap
|$13.00
Marinated grilled chicken breast, applewood smoked bacon, diced tomatoes, red onion, romaine, provolone, and basil buttermilk dressing wrapped in your choice of whole wheat, spinach or chipotle tortillas.
Buck and Honey's
800 W. Broadway, Monona
|Popular items
|Firecracker Shrimp
|$14.00
lightly breaded shrimp tossed in a creamy sriracha sauce
|Chipotle Chicken Pasta
|$18.00
penne pasta tossed in a chipotle garlic cream sauce with blackened chicken, onions, mushrooms, red and green peppers topped with shaved parmesan cheese
|Stuffed Chicken Breast
|$22.00
lightly breaded chicken breast stuffed with cheese, bacon, spinach and mushrooms pan-fried until golden brown and drizzled with a sage sauce. Served with your choice of 2 sides.
SANDWICHES • TAPAS • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Tip Top Tavern
601 North Street, Madison