Madison bars & lounges you'll love
Must-try bars & lounges in Madison
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Madison's
119 KING STREET, Madison
|Popular items
|Blackened Tuna Sandwich
|$13.50
Seared tuna, cucumber, green apple, lettuce, dynamite sauce served on a brioche bun
|House Burger
|$14.00
two 4oz burger patties, american cheese, dijonnaise and pickles.
|Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$12.00
Buttermilk fried chicken breast topped with ranch flavoring powder, shredded lettuce, pickles, Madison's sauce served on a brioche bun
TAPAS • FRENCH FRIES
D'Vino
116 King St, Madison
|Popular items
|Limoncello 8.5oz
|$15.99
D’Vino house made Limoncello 8.5oz bottle
|Meatball Grinder
|$12.00
Our famous meatballs (beef, pork, veal) nana’s red sauce, melted provolone cheese and hot pepper giardinara on a Sesame seeded Italian roll.
|6 cannoli
|$12.00
Cannoli-flakey fried pastry dough filled with cannoli cream studded with mini chocolate chips, dipped in chopped pistachios, dusted with powdered sugar and finished with maraschino cherry bits
SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
State Street Brats
603 State Street, Madison
|Popular items
|Bavarian Pretzel Bites
|$10.00
Warm and chewy with kosher salt. Served with a a 4oz cup of white cheddar cheese
|Chicken Tenders
|$7.00
4 big chicken fingers coated with a breadcrumb batter, served with fries and a side of ranch dipping sauce.
|Beyond Sausage
|$9.00
Beyond Sausage™ is the world's first fresh, plant-based sausage that looks, sizzles, and satisfies like pork. It has all the juicy, meaty deliciousness of a traditional sausage, but comes with the upsides of a plant-based meal.
Young Blood Beer Company
112 King St, Madison
|Popular items
|West Allis Timeshare 4 Pack
|$16.00
Double IPA double dry hopped with Lotus, Citra and MI Chinook 8% ABV
They sing a fine collection of songs like Proud Harry, Bad Sun Sinking and Born on the Peninsula. This tropical inspired sour hits hard with those island vibes from the combination of Dragon Fruit which imparts flavors of kiwi and pear as it pairs with the berry, floral notes of pink guava.
|Golden Grahams Silkshake 4 Pack
|$15.00
Pastry Cream ale with local Honey, Vanilla and Graham Cracker 5.5%
WTF is a Silkshake you’re probably asking. Imagine a world, where milkshake IPAs are barely hopped but all of their rich and decedent flavors still existed. That would be the world of the humble Silkshake. We use our cream ale as a base with tons of pale malt and oats before adding lactose for body. For this iteration, we take inspiration from Saturday morning favorite, Golden Grahams. To our cream ale base, we start with local, Wisconsin honey from Kallas Honey Farm before adding graham crackers and vanilla with lactose to finish out this silky smooth sipper.
|Mediocre Pilot Noise 4 Pack
|$15.00
Double Vanilla Milk Stout 6% ABV
When Siri is drunk on too much mediocore pinot noir. Autocorrect is fun. This full bodied stout is dark and roasty. We add lactose compliment the generous helpings of oats with chocolate and caramel malt in the grain bill. Then we hit it with double the amount of vanilla we tend to use to so slap on your Converse Chucks and let this remind you of the chocolate shake from the corner store.
Luchador Tequila & Taco Bar
558 State Street, Madison
|Popular items
|Pot Roast Taco
|$4.50
|Hawaiian Pork Taco
|$4.50
|Churro Donuts
|$3.00
PIZZA
Grampa's Pizzeria
1374 Williamson St, Madison
|Popular items
|Beet Salad
|$9.00
roasted beets, pistachio, truffled chevre, pea shoots
|Finocchio
|$17.00
tomato sauce, house blend cheese, sausage, fennel, Anaheim chiles
|Pepperoni
|$17.00
tomato sauce, house blend cheese, pepperoni, Castelvetrano olives, leek
ENO VINO
601 Junction Road, Madison
|Popular items
|THAI CHICKEN FLATBREAD
|$28.00
Our signature Eno Vino flatbread loaded with grilled shredded chicken, spicy peanut sauce, jalapeno slaw, black sesame seeds and garnished with chive and chili oil.
|SAUTEED GREEN BEANS
|$16.00
Beans in a thai vinaigrette, topped with roasted cashews and fried shallots.
|Vanilla Bean Creme Brulee
|$6.00
Classic creme brûlée custard with a chocolate chunk brownie and raspberry preserves baked inside.
SEAFOOD
Fairchild
2611 Monroe St., Madison
|Popular items
|Warm Fudge Brownie
|$10.00
coffee ice cream, raspberries
|Ora King Salmon
|$35.00
herb dreamfarm goat cheese, celery root, swiss chard
|Lobster Bisque
|$24.00
cognac, cream, vadouvan, smoked trout roe
SEAFOOD • SUSHI
RED
316 W Washington Ave Ste 100, Madison
|Popular items
|Resolutions Were Made to Be Broken
|$135.00
*6 ROLL PLATTER*
RED Signature Rolls - Tsunami, Salmon Lover, Tiger, Sweet Heat. RED Specialty Rolls - New Yuzu, New Me: hamachi and cucumber. Topped with chutoro, madai, wasabi-yuzu foam, tobiko, microgreens. High Steaks: king crab, dashi pickled asparagus, roasted red pepper, avocado. Topped with beef tenderloin, togarashi, roasted almond, sesame-duck demi glace, microgreens.
|Let The Good Times Roll
|$115.00
*5 ROLL PLATTER*
RED Signature Rolls - Tsunami, Salmon Lover, Tiger. RED Specialty Rolls - New Yuzu, New Me: hamachi and cucumber. Topped with chutoro, madai, wasabi-yuzu foam, tobiko, microgreens. High Steaks: king crab, dashi pickled asparagus, roasted red pepper, avocado. Topped with beef tenderloin, togarashi, roasted almond, sesame-duck demi glace, microgreens.
|No Fish in this Sea (Vegan)
|$65.00
*5 ROLL VEGAN PLATTER*
Avocado roll, Vegan roll, Broc On roll, Nutty Vegan roll, Cucumber roll.
Merchant
121 South Pinckney St, Madison
|Popular items
|Merchant Burger
|$17.00
house-ground grass-fed beef*, hook's cheddar, neuskes bacon, bread & butter pickles, lettuce, tomato, housemade ketchup, served with field greens
|Chocolate Custard
|$8.00
almond-mocha crumble, filthy cherries, chantilly cream
|Fish Fry
|$16.00
beer-battered cod served with french fries, coleslaw, cornichon tartar sauce
GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Brothers Three Bar & Grill
614 N Fair Oaks Ave, Madison
|Popular items
|Chicken Sandwich
|$9.00
Grilled or hand-battered in house
|Bacon Cheeseburger
|$12.00
Madison’s best burger. Cooked to your liking with bacon, american cheese and your choice of toppings. Add a side to make it a basket.
|Mushroom Swiss Burger
|$11.50
Cooked to your liking with sautéed mushrooms and swiss cheese. Add a side to make it a basket.
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Harmony Bar and Grill
2201 Atwood Ave, Madison
|Popular items
|Hot Chips
|$7.00
Our fan favorite fried potato chips served with house-made Bleu cheese dip
|The Original Hot Whitehouse Turkey
|$10.00
Smoked turkey breast, melted Swiss, fried onions & house-made Thousand Island dressing on thick-cut rye bread
|Cod
|$14.50
Beer-battered cod with house-made coleslaw & tartar sauce, rye bread & butter & a lemon wedge. Choice of French fries or baked potato.
GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Silver Eagle Bar & Grill
5805 Monona Drive, Monona
|Popular items
|Whiskey Bourbon Burger
|$11.99
Our custom blend patty glazed with homemade whiskey bourbon sauce, topped with sauteed mushrooms and onions, hardwood smoked bacon, and homemade crumbled bleu cheese sauce
|Silver Eagle Burger
|$9.99
Leaf lettuce, tomato, sliced red onion and our Eagle sauce on your choice of bun. Add cheese .79
|Turkey Bacon Ranch Wrap
|$9.99
Oven roasted turkey, hardwood smoked bacon, mixed greens, shredded cheddar jack cheese and chipotle ranch dressing wrapped in a flour tortilla
The Great Dane Pub & Brewing Co.
876 Jupiter Dr, Madison
|Popular items
|New London Bridge Fish Fry
Haddock, Peck's Pilsner batter, pub fries, slaw, homemade tartar, malt vinegar, lemon
|Chicken Pot Pie
|$13.50
Slow simmered white meat chicken, baked in a crock with vegetables and potato, topped with puff pastry, served with warm applesauce and a soft pretzel stick
|Great Dane Pub Wings
Choice of six or twelve wings, choice of sauce, gorgonzola dressing, carrot, celery
PIZZA • TACOS • SALADS
Lucille
101 King St., Madison
|Popular items
|10" Build Your Own Wood-Fired Pizza
|$10.00
base price includes Tomato Sauce
& Mozzarella
|Green Goddess Salad
Mixed Greens tossed with Red Radish, Cucumbers, Feta Cheese, Pepitas, Green Goddess dressing.
|Wood-Fired 'Sausage & Rabe'
Garlic Oil, Calabrese Sausage, Mozzarella, Broccoli Rabe, Calabrian Chilis, SarVecchio Parmesan
Gates and Brovi
3502 Monroe Street, Madison
|Popular items
|FRENCH FRIES
|$4.50
French fries
|CHICKEN PICCATA
|$18.50
crispy potatoes, green beans, lemon caper butter sauce
|Bluegill Fish Fry
|$16.00
served with choice of fries, boiled red potatoes or green beans and cole slaw & tartar sauce.
Lucky's 1313 Brew Pub
1313 Regent Street, Madison
|Popular items
|(16) Wings
|$16.00
Choose from your favorite sauce or dry rub.
|Lucky’s 1313 Chicken Sandwich
|$12.00
Fried or grilled chicken, bacon, swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, and mayo. Served on a pretzel bun.
|Wisconsin Cheese Curds (Vegetarian)
|$9.00
Lightly breaded cheese curds served with house ranch dip.
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
SETTLE DOWN TAVERN
117 S Pinckney St, Madison
|Popular items
|Good Idea (Beef)
|$10.50
Our House Burger! The one you have always been waiting for! Locally raised beef. House pickles. Fried onions. Butterkase cheese from Cedar Grove, WI. Settle Down Sauce. It's a Good Idea to have one - and having two is certainly not a bad idea!
"A Good Idea always attracts other Good Ideas. Go Bucky!" -- Thomas Edison
Allergies: Allium, Dairy, Eggs, Gluten, Nightshade, Soy, Shellfish (worcestershire in Settle Sauce)
|Devil Birds
|$3.00
These Devil Birds come to you courtesy of Bryant Family Farms! This jammy egg is served with our fluffy mustard and is topped with crispy paprika panko.
|Ghost Fries Lg (gf)
|$8.00
"Forget about the curveball, Ricky. Give 'em The Heater."
FYI - Served with our Blue Cheese Dip. If you would like ketchup please select to add.
Allergies: Allium, Dairy, Nightshade.
SEAFOOD • SUSHI
RED
316 W Washington Ave, Madison
|Popular items
|Spicy Godzilla
|$14.00
Shrimp tempura, avocado, cream cheese,
spicy aioli. Topped with tempura crunch,
masago*, unagi sauce.
|Shrimp Tempura Roll
|$10.00
Avocado, sweet aioli, unagi sauce.
|Crunch Salad
|$15.00
Kale, red cabbage, cilantro, mint, mango, red bell pepper, peanut, rice noodles, peanut-ginger dressing (vegan).
Fox Heritage Farms Pop-up
5957 McKee Rd, Fitchburg
|Popular items
|10# Variety Meat Box
|$110.00
10# of our Willow Creek Farms and Fox Heritage Farms Meat Frozen. Every box includes whole muscle cuts, sausage, ground products, smoked products and specialty products like marinated pork chops, brine chicken breast, meatballs etc
|Willow Creek Bacon Ends
|$5.25
1 lb of Willow Creek Farms bacon ends (frozen)
|Small Porchetta
|$42.32
3-4 lbs of house-made Heritage porchetta. (frozen)
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Pooley's Sports Bar and Event Center
5441 High Crossing Blvd, Madison
|Popular items
|Chicken Tenders
|$9.00
|Caesar Wrap
|$11.00
|Beer Soaked Fried Cod (3 Pieces)-FRIDAY ONLY
|$11.00
GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Off Broadway Drafthouse
5404 Raywood Rd, Madison
|Popular items
|Airway Chicken Wings
|$14.00
Dill brined. Choice of Naked, Spicy Dry Rub or Classic Buffalo. Served with greens, shaved celery, blue cheese and a smoked tomato vinaigrette
|Beer-Battered Cod
|$16.00
*only served Fridays 11am-9:15pm
|Raywood Wrap
|$13.00
Marinated grilled chicken breast, applewood smoked bacon, diced tomatoes, red onion, romaine, provolone, and basil buttermilk dressing wrapped in your choice of whole wheat, spinach or chipotle tortillas.
Monsoon Siam 2
2045 Atwood Ave unit 109, Madison
|Popular items
|Squash Curry (GF)
|$14.00
Steamed squash, choice of meat cooked with green or red curry, red pepper, and basil.
|PAD SEE EAW
|$12.00
Wide rice noodles stir-fried with egg, chineese broccoli in a sweet Thai soy sauce.
|FRESH ROLLS
|$6.00
Lettuce, avocado and carrots wrapped with rice paper, served with special Tamarind peanut sauce.
Plain Spoke Cocktail Company
110 King Street, Madison
|Popular items
|Crunch Rap Supreme
|$12.00
Beef Barbacoa, Nacho Cheese, Tostada, Shreddy Letty, Diced Tomatoes, Diced Onions, Crema, Cotija, Splash of Hot Sauce, Wrapped in Flour Tortilla, South o' the border Ranch dipping sauce, cilantro.
Allergens: Dairy, Eggs
|Variety 4 Pack
|$12.00
|RSF Apertif 4 Pack
|$11.00
PASTA • FRENCH FRIES
Liliana's Restaurant
2951 Triverton Pike, Fitchburg
|Popular items
|Shrimp And Grits
|$19.00
Blackened shrimp sautéed in garlic and butter, on a bed of Hook’s Three Year cheddar grits, and finished with an herbed creole meunière (GF)
|Jambalaya
|$18.00
Andouille sausage, Heritage bacon, and blackened shrimp over a tomato and pepper sauce cooked with Tasso ham (GF)
|New Year's Eve Dinner
|$65.00
Five Course New Year's Eve Dinner
Buck and Honey's
800 W. Broadway, Monona
|Popular items
|Firecracker Shrimp
|$14.00
lightly breaded shrimp tossed in a creamy sriracha sauce
|Chipotle Chicken Pasta
|$18.00
penne pasta tossed in a chipotle garlic cream sauce with blackened chicken, onions, mushrooms, red and green peppers topped with shaved parmesan cheese
|Stuffed Chicken Breast
|$22.00
lightly breaded chicken breast stuffed with cheese, bacon, spinach and mushrooms pan-fried until golden brown and drizzled with a sage sauce. Served with your choice of 2 sides.
Garth's Brew Bar
1726 Monroe Street, Madison
|Popular items
|64 oz - This is Not a Sandwich
|$32.00
|64 oz - Parallel Lines
|$32.00
- 2