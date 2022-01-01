Madison bars & lounges you'll love

Toast

Must-try bars & lounges in Madison

Madison's image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Madison's

119 KING STREET, Madison

Avg 4 (694 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Blackened Tuna Sandwich$13.50
Seared tuna, cucumber, green apple, lettuce, dynamite sauce served on a brioche bun
House Burger$14.00
two 4oz burger patties, american cheese, dijonnaise and pickles.
Fried Chicken Sandwich$12.00
Buttermilk fried chicken breast topped with ranch flavoring powder, shredded lettuce, pickles, Madison's sauce served on a brioche bun
More about Madison's
D'Vino image

TAPAS • FRENCH FRIES

D'Vino

116 King St, Madison

Avg 4.6 (170 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Limoncello 8.5oz$15.99
D’Vino house made Limoncello 8.5oz bottle
Meatball Grinder$12.00
Our famous meatballs (beef, pork, veal) nana’s red sauce, melted provolone cheese and hot pepper giardinara on a Sesame seeded Italian roll.
6 cannoli$12.00
Cannoli-flakey fried pastry dough filled with cannoli cream studded with mini chocolate chips, dipped in chopped pistachios, dusted with powdered sugar and finished with maraschino cherry bits
More about D'Vino
State Street Brats image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

State Street Brats

603 State Street, Madison

Avg 3.6 (232 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Bavarian Pretzel Bites$10.00
Warm and chewy with kosher salt. Served with a a 4oz cup of white cheddar cheese
Chicken Tenders$7.00
4 big chicken fingers coated with a breadcrumb batter, served with fries and a side of ranch dipping sauce.
Beyond Sausage$9.00
Beyond Sausage™ is the world's first fresh, plant-based sausage that looks, sizzles, and satisfies like pork. It has all the juicy, meaty deliciousness of a traditional sausage, but comes with the upsides of a plant-based meal.
More about State Street Brats
Young Blood Beer Company image

 

Young Blood Beer Company

112 King St, Madison

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
West Allis Timeshare 4 Pack$16.00
Double IPA double dry hopped with Lotus, Citra and MI Chinook 8% ABV
They sing a fine collection of songs like Proud Harry, Bad Sun Sinking and Born on the Peninsula. This tropical inspired sour hits hard with those island vibes from the combination of Dragon Fruit which imparts flavors of kiwi and pear as it pairs with the berry, floral notes of pink guava.
Golden Grahams Silkshake 4 Pack$15.00
Pastry Cream ale with local Honey, Vanilla and Graham Cracker 5.5%
WTF is a Silkshake you’re probably asking. Imagine a world, where milkshake IPAs are barely hopped but all of their rich and decedent flavors still existed. That would be the world of the humble Silkshake. We use our cream ale as a base with tons of pale malt and oats before adding lactose for body. For this iteration, we take inspiration from Saturday morning favorite, Golden Grahams. To our cream ale base, we start with local, Wisconsin honey from Kallas Honey Farm before adding graham crackers and vanilla with lactose to finish out this silky smooth sipper.
Mediocre Pilot Noise 4 Pack$15.00
Double Vanilla Milk Stout 6% ABV
When Siri is drunk on too much mediocore pinot noir. Autocorrect is fun. This full bodied stout is dark and roasty. We add lactose compliment the generous helpings of oats with chocolate and caramel malt in the grain bill. Then we hit it with double the amount of vanilla we tend to use to so slap on your Converse Chucks and let this remind you of the chocolate shake from the corner store.
More about Young Blood Beer Company
Luchador Tequila & Taco Bar image

 

Luchador Tequila & Taco Bar

558 State Street, Madison

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Pot Roast Taco$4.50
Hawaiian Pork Taco$4.50
Churro Donuts$3.00
More about Luchador Tequila & Taco Bar
Grampa's Pizzeria image

PIZZA

Grampa's Pizzeria

1374 Williamson St, Madison

Avg 4.6 (844 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Beet Salad$9.00
roasted beets, pistachio, truffled chevre, pea shoots
Finocchio$17.00
tomato sauce, house blend cheese, sausage, fennel, Anaheim chiles
Pepperoni$17.00
tomato sauce, house blend cheese, pepperoni, Castelvetrano olives, leek
More about Grampa's Pizzeria
ENO VINO image

 

ENO VINO

601 Junction Road, Madison

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
THAI CHICKEN FLATBREAD$28.00
Our signature Eno Vino flatbread loaded with grilled shredded chicken, spicy peanut sauce, jalapeno slaw, black sesame seeds and garnished with chive and chili oil.
SAUTEED GREEN BEANS$16.00
Beans in a thai vinaigrette, topped with roasted cashews and fried shallots.
Vanilla Bean Creme Brulee$6.00
Classic creme brûlée custard with a chocolate chunk brownie and raspberry preserves baked inside.
More about ENO VINO
Fairchild image

SEAFOOD

Fairchild

2611 Monroe St., Madison

Avg 5 (683 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Warm Fudge Brownie$10.00
coffee ice cream, raspberries
Ora King Salmon$35.00
herb dreamfarm goat cheese, celery root, swiss chard
Lobster Bisque$24.00
cognac, cream, vadouvan, smoked trout roe
More about Fairchild
RED image

SEAFOOD • SUSHI

RED

316 W Washington Ave Ste 100, Madison

Avg 4.9 (2610 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Resolutions Were Made to Be Broken$135.00
*6 ROLL PLATTER*
RED Signature Rolls - Tsunami, Salmon Lover, Tiger, Sweet Heat. RED Specialty Rolls - New Yuzu, New Me: hamachi and cucumber. Topped with chutoro, madai, wasabi-yuzu foam, tobiko, microgreens. High Steaks: king crab, dashi pickled asparagus, roasted red pepper, avocado. Topped with beef tenderloin, togarashi, roasted almond, sesame-duck demi glace, microgreens.
Let The Good Times Roll$115.00
*5 ROLL PLATTER*
RED Signature Rolls - Tsunami, Salmon Lover, Tiger. RED Specialty Rolls - New Yuzu, New Me: hamachi and cucumber. Topped with chutoro, madai, wasabi-yuzu foam, tobiko, microgreens. High Steaks: king crab, dashi pickled asparagus, roasted red pepper, avocado. Topped with beef tenderloin, togarashi, roasted almond, sesame-duck demi glace, microgreens.
No Fish in this Sea (Vegan)$65.00
*5 ROLL VEGAN PLATTER*
Avocado roll, Vegan roll, Broc On roll, Nutty Vegan roll, Cucumber roll.
More about RED
Merchant image

 

Merchant

121 South Pinckney St, Madison

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Merchant Burger$17.00
house-ground grass-fed beef*, hook's cheddar, neuskes bacon, bread & butter pickles, lettuce, tomato, housemade ketchup, served with field greens
Chocolate Custard$8.00
almond-mocha crumble, filthy cherries, chantilly cream
Fish Fry$16.00
beer-battered cod served with french fries, coleslaw, cornichon tartar sauce
More about Merchant
Brothers Three Bar & Grill image

GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Brothers Three Bar & Grill

614 N Fair Oaks Ave, Madison

Avg 4.6 (396 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Chicken Sandwich$9.00
Grilled or hand-battered in house
Bacon Cheeseburger$12.00
Madison’s best burger. Cooked to your liking with bacon, american cheese and your choice of toppings. Add a side to make it a basket.
Mushroom Swiss Burger$11.50
Cooked to your liking with sautéed mushrooms and swiss cheese. Add a side to make it a basket.
More about Brothers Three Bar & Grill
Harmony Bar and Grill image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Harmony Bar and Grill

2201 Atwood Ave, Madison

Avg 4.5 (659 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Hot Chips$7.00
Our fan favorite fried potato chips served with house-made Bleu cheese dip
The Original Hot Whitehouse Turkey$10.00
Smoked turkey breast, melted Swiss, fried onions & house-made Thousand Island dressing on thick-cut rye bread
Cod$14.50
Beer-battered cod with house-made coleslaw & tartar sauce, rye bread & butter & a lemon wedge. Choice of French fries or baked potato.
More about Harmony Bar and Grill
Silver Eagle Bar & Grill image

GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Silver Eagle Bar & Grill

5805 Monona Drive, Monona

Avg 4.4 (743 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Whiskey Bourbon Burger$11.99
Our custom blend patty glazed with homemade whiskey bourbon sauce, topped with sauteed mushrooms and onions, hardwood smoked bacon, and homemade crumbled bleu cheese sauce
Silver Eagle Burger$9.99
Leaf lettuce, tomato, sliced red onion and our Eagle sauce on your choice of bun. Add cheese .79
Turkey Bacon Ranch Wrap$9.99
Oven roasted turkey, hardwood smoked bacon, mixed greens, shredded cheddar jack cheese and chipotle ranch dressing wrapped in a flour tortilla
More about Silver Eagle Bar & Grill
The Great Dane Pub & Brewing Co. image

 

The Great Dane Pub & Brewing Co.

876 Jupiter Dr, Madison

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
New London Bridge Fish Fry
Haddock, Peck's Pilsner batter, pub fries, slaw, homemade tartar, malt vinegar, lemon
Chicken Pot Pie$13.50
Slow simmered white meat chicken, baked in a crock with vegetables and potato, topped with puff pastry, served with warm applesauce and a soft pretzel stick
Great Dane Pub Wings
Choice of six or twelve wings, choice of sauce, gorgonzola dressing, carrot, celery
More about The Great Dane Pub & Brewing Co.
Lucille image

PIZZA • TACOS • SALADS

Lucille

101 King St., Madison

Avg 4.2 (926 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
10" Build Your Own Wood-Fired Pizza$10.00
base price includes Tomato Sauce
& Mozzarella
Green Goddess Salad
Mixed Greens tossed with Red Radish, Cucumbers, Feta Cheese, Pepitas, Green Goddess dressing.
Wood-Fired 'Sausage & Rabe'
Garlic Oil, Calabrese Sausage, Mozzarella, Broccoli Rabe, Calabrian Chilis, SarVecchio Parmesan
More about Lucille
Gates and Brovi image

 

Gates and Brovi

3502 Monroe Street, Madison

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
FRENCH FRIES$4.50
French fries
CHICKEN PICCATA$18.50
crispy potatoes, green beans, lemon caper butter sauce
Bluegill Fish Fry$16.00
served with choice of fries, boiled red potatoes or green beans and cole slaw & tartar sauce.
More about Gates and Brovi
Lucky's 1313 Brew Pub image

 

Lucky's 1313 Brew Pub

1313 Regent Street, Madison

Avg 3.5 (50 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
(16) Wings$16.00
Choose from your favorite sauce or dry rub.
Lucky’s 1313 Chicken Sandwich$12.00
Fried or grilled chicken, bacon, swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, and mayo. Served on a pretzel bun.
Wisconsin Cheese Curds (Vegetarian)$9.00
Lightly breaded cheese curds served with house ranch dip.
More about Lucky's 1313 Brew Pub
SETTLE DOWN TAVERN image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

SETTLE DOWN TAVERN

117 S Pinckney St, Madison

Avg 4.5 (58 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Good Idea (Beef)$10.50
Our House Burger! The one you have always been waiting for! Locally raised beef. House pickles. Fried onions. Butterkase cheese from Cedar Grove, WI. Settle Down Sauce. It's a Good Idea to have one - and having two is certainly not a bad idea!
"A Good Idea always attracts other Good Ideas. Go Bucky!" -- Thomas Edison
Allergies: Allium, Dairy, Eggs, Gluten, Nightshade, Soy, Shellfish (worcestershire in Settle Sauce)
Devil Birds$3.00
These Devil Birds come to you courtesy of Bryant Family Farms! This jammy egg is served with our fluffy mustard and is topped with crispy paprika panko.
Ghost Fries Lg (gf)$8.00
"Forget about the curveball, Ricky. Give 'em The Heater."
FYI - Served with our Blue Cheese Dip. If you would like ketchup please select to add.
Allergies: Allium, Dairy, Nightshade.
More about SETTLE DOWN TAVERN
RED image

SEAFOOD • SUSHI

RED

316 W Washington Ave, Madison

Avg 4.9 (2610 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Spicy Godzilla$14.00
Shrimp tempura, avocado, cream cheese,
spicy aioli. Topped with tempura crunch,
masago*, unagi sauce.
Shrimp Tempura Roll$10.00
Avocado, sweet aioli, unagi sauce.
Crunch Salad$15.00
Kale, red cabbage, cilantro, mint, mango, red bell pepper, peanut, rice noodles, peanut-ginger dressing (vegan).
More about RED
Fox Heritage Farms Pop-up image

 

Fox Heritage Farms Pop-up

5957 McKee Rd, Fitchburg

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
10# Variety Meat Box$110.00
10# of our Willow Creek Farms and Fox Heritage Farms Meat Frozen. Every box includes whole muscle cuts, sausage, ground products, smoked products and specialty products like marinated pork chops, brine chicken breast, meatballs etc
Willow Creek Bacon Ends$5.25
1 lb of Willow Creek Farms bacon ends (frozen)
Small Porchetta$42.32
3-4 lbs of house-made Heritage porchetta. (frozen)
More about Fox Heritage Farms Pop-up
Pooley's Sports Bar and Event Center image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Pooley's Sports Bar and Event Center

5441 High Crossing Blvd, Madison

Avg 4.3 (1001 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Chicken Tenders$9.00
Caesar Wrap$11.00
Beer Soaked Fried Cod (3 Pieces)-FRIDAY ONLY$11.00
More about Pooley's Sports Bar and Event Center
Off Broadway Drafthouse image

GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Off Broadway Drafthouse

5404 Raywood Rd, Madison

Avg 4.4 (1051 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Airway Chicken Wings$14.00
Dill brined. Choice of Naked, Spicy Dry Rub or Classic Buffalo. Served with greens, shaved celery, blue cheese and a smoked tomato vinaigrette
Beer-Battered Cod$16.00
*only served Fridays 11am-9:15pm
Raywood Wrap$13.00
Marinated grilled chicken breast, applewood smoked bacon, diced tomatoes, red onion, romaine, provolone, and basil buttermilk dressing wrapped in your choice of whole wheat, spinach or chipotle tortillas.
More about Off Broadway Drafthouse
Monsoon Siam 2 image

 

Monsoon Siam 2

2045 Atwood Ave unit 109, Madison

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Squash Curry (GF)$14.00
Steamed squash, choice of meat cooked with green or red curry, red pepper, and basil.
PAD SEE EAW$12.00
Wide rice noodles stir-fried with egg, chineese broccoli in a sweet Thai soy sauce.
FRESH ROLLS$6.00
Lettuce, avocado and carrots wrapped with rice paper, served with special Tamarind peanut sauce.
More about Monsoon Siam 2
Plain Spoke Cocktail Company image

 

Plain Spoke Cocktail Company

110 King Street, Madison

Avg 4.7 (23 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Crunch Rap Supreme$12.00
Beef Barbacoa, Nacho Cheese, Tostada, Shreddy Letty, Diced Tomatoes, Diced Onions, Crema, Cotija, Splash of Hot Sauce, Wrapped in Flour Tortilla, South o' the border Ranch dipping sauce, cilantro.
Allergens: Dairy, Eggs
Variety 4 Pack$12.00
RSF Apertif 4 Pack$11.00
More about Plain Spoke Cocktail Company
Liliana's Restaurant image

PASTA • FRENCH FRIES

Liliana's Restaurant

2951 Triverton Pike, Fitchburg

Avg 4.2 (1415 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Shrimp And Grits$19.00
Blackened shrimp sautéed in garlic and butter, on a bed of Hook’s Three Year cheddar grits, and finished with an herbed creole meunière (GF)
Jambalaya$18.00
Andouille sausage, Heritage bacon, and blackened shrimp over a tomato and pepper sauce cooked with Tasso ham (GF)
New Year's Eve Dinner$65.00
Five Course New Year's Eve Dinner
More about Liliana's Restaurant
Buck and Honey's image

 

Buck and Honey's

800 W. Broadway, Monona

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Firecracker Shrimp$14.00
lightly breaded shrimp tossed in a creamy sriracha sauce
Chipotle Chicken Pasta$18.00
penne pasta tossed in a chipotle garlic cream sauce with blackened chicken, onions, mushrooms, red and green peppers topped with shaved parmesan cheese
Stuffed Chicken Breast$22.00
lightly breaded chicken breast stuffed with cheese, bacon, spinach and mushrooms pan-fried until golden brown and drizzled with a sage sauce. Served with your choice of 2 sides.
More about Buck and Honey's
Garth's Brew Bar image

 

Garth's Brew Bar

1726 Monroe Street, Madison

Avg 4.9 (85 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
64 oz - This is Not a Sandwich$32.00
64 oz - Parallel Lines$32.00
More about Garth's Brew Bar
Cadre restaurant image

FRENCH FRIES

Cadre restaurant

2540 University Ave, Madison

Avg 4.5 (129 reviews)
Takeout
More about Cadre restaurant
Danny's Pub image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Danny's Pub

328 W Gorham St, Madison

Avg 4.1 (330 reviews)
Takeout
More about Danny's Pub
Tip Top Tavern image

SANDWICHES • TAPAS • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Tip Top Tavern

601 North Street, Madison

Avg 4.6 (1004 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
More about Tip Top Tavern

