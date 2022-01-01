Madison brewpubs & breweries you'll love
Must-try brewpubs & breweries in Madison
The Great Dane Pub & Brewing Co.
357 Price Pl, Madison
|Popular items
|Old Glory Cheese Curds
|$10.00
American Pale Ale batter, roasted hatch green chili crema
|Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich
|$12.50
Hand battered fried chicken breast, Nashville hot sauce, Scotch Ale pickles, creamy slaw, chipotle mayo, toasted brioche bun
|Great Dane Pub Wings
Choice of six or twelve wings, choice of sauce, gorgonzola dressing, carrot, celery
Union Corners Brewery
2438 Winnebago Street, Madison
|Popular items
|Take Out Bluegill
|$14.50
5 pieces of Cajun-style fried Bluegill. Comes with coleslaw, tarter sauce, and a grilled lemon. Choice of side.
|Take Out Pollock
|$13.00
4 pieces of cajun-style breaded Pollock. Comes with creamy coleslaw, tarter sauce, lemon and your choice of side.
|Chicken Tenders
|$11.00
Hand breaded chicken tenders served with your choice of one sauce. Comes with russet or sweet potato fries
The Great Dane Pub & Brewing Co.
123 E Doty Street, Madison
|Popular items
|Pub Burger
|$11.50
7 oz. fresh beef, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, brioche bun
|Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich
|$12.50
Hand battered fried chicken breast, Nashville hot sauce, Scotch Ale pickles, creamy slaw, chipotle mayo, toasted brioche bun
|Mediterranean Falafel Bowl
|$13.50
Homemade hummus, barley-quinoa tabbouleh, falafel, tomato, cucumber, onion, feta, kalamata olives, grilled pita, tzatziki sauce
The Great Dane Pub & Brewing Co.
876 Jupiter Dr, Madison
|Popular items
|New London Bridge Fish Fry
Haddock, Peck's Pilsner batter, pub fries, slaw, homemade tartar, malt vinegar, lemon
|Chicken Pot Pie
|$13.50
Slow simmered white meat chicken, baked in a crock with vegetables and potato, topped with puff pastry, served with warm applesauce and a soft pretzel stick
|Great Dane Pub Wings
Choice of six or twelve wings, choice of sauce, gorgonzola dressing, carrot, celery
The Great Dane Pub & Brewing Co.
2980 Cahill Main, Fitchburg
|Popular items
|Pub Burger
|$11.50
7 oz. fresh beef, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, brioche bun
|New London Bridge Fish Fry
Haddock, Peck's Pilsner batter, pub fries, slaw, homemade tartar, malt vinegar, lemon
|Great Dane Pub Wings
Choice of six or twelve wings, choice of sauce, gorgonzola dressing, carrot, celery