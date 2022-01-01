Madison brewpubs & breweries you'll love

Must-try brewpubs & breweries in Madison

The Great Dane Pub & Brewing Co. image

 

The Great Dane Pub & Brewing Co.

357 Price Pl, Madison

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Old Glory Cheese Curds$10.00
American Pale Ale batter, roasted hatch green chili crema
Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich$12.50
Hand battered fried chicken breast, Nashville hot sauce, Scotch Ale pickles, creamy slaw, chipotle mayo, toasted brioche bun
Great Dane Pub Wings
Choice of six or twelve wings, choice of sauce, gorgonzola dressing, carrot, celery
More about The Great Dane Pub & Brewing Co.
Union Corners Brewery image

 

Union Corners Brewery

2438 Winnebago Street, Madison

Avg 4.9 (201 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Take Out Bluegill$14.50
5 pieces of Cajun-style fried Bluegill. Comes with coleslaw, tarter sauce, and a grilled lemon. Choice of side.
Take Out Pollock$13.00
4 pieces of cajun-style breaded Pollock. Comes with creamy coleslaw, tarter sauce, lemon and your choice of side.
Chicken Tenders$11.00
Hand breaded chicken tenders served with your choice of one sauce. Comes with russet or sweet potato fries
More about Union Corners Brewery
The Great Dane Pub & Brewing Co. image

 

The Great Dane Pub & Brewing Co.

123 E Doty Street, Madison

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Pub Burger$11.50
7 oz. fresh beef, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, brioche bun
Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich$12.50
Hand battered fried chicken breast, Nashville hot sauce, Scotch Ale pickles, creamy slaw, chipotle mayo, toasted brioche bun
Mediterranean Falafel Bowl$13.50
Homemade hummus, barley-quinoa tabbouleh, falafel, tomato, cucumber, onion, feta, kalamata olives, grilled pita, tzatziki sauce
More about The Great Dane Pub & Brewing Co.
The Great Dane Pub & Brewing Co. image

 

The Great Dane Pub & Brewing Co.

876 Jupiter Dr, Madison

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
New London Bridge Fish Fry
Haddock, Peck's Pilsner batter, pub fries, slaw, homemade tartar, malt vinegar, lemon
Chicken Pot Pie$13.50
Slow simmered white meat chicken, baked in a crock with vegetables and potato, topped with puff pastry, served with warm applesauce and a soft pretzel stick
Great Dane Pub Wings
Choice of six or twelve wings, choice of sauce, gorgonzola dressing, carrot, celery
More about The Great Dane Pub & Brewing Co.
The Great Dane Pub & Brewing Co. image

 

The Great Dane Pub & Brewing Co.

2980 Cahill Main, Fitchburg

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Pub Burger$11.50
7 oz. fresh beef, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, brioche bun
New London Bridge Fish Fry
Haddock, Peck's Pilsner batter, pub fries, slaw, homemade tartar, malt vinegar, lemon
Great Dane Pub Wings
Choice of six or twelve wings, choice of sauce, gorgonzola dressing, carrot, celery
More about The Great Dane Pub & Brewing Co.

