Madison burger restaurants you'll love

GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Brothers Three Bar & Grill
614 N Fair Oaks Ave, Madison
|Popular items
|Chicken Sandwich
|$9.00
Grilled or hand-battered in house
|Bacon Cheeseburger
|$12.00
Madison’s best burger. Cooked to your liking with bacon, american cheese and your choice of toppings. Add a side to make it a basket.
|Mushroom Swiss Burger
|$11.50
Cooked to your liking with sautéed mushrooms and swiss cheese. Add a side to make it a basket.
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
SETTLE DOWN TAVERN
117 S Pinckney St, Madison
|Popular items
|Good Idea (Beef)
|$10.50
Our House Burger! The one you have always been waiting for! Locally raised beef. House pickles. Fried onions. Butterkase cheese from Cedar Grove, WI. Settle Down Sauce. It's a Good Idea to have one - and having two is certainly not a bad idea!
"A Good Idea always attracts other Good Ideas. Go Bucky!" -- Thomas Edison
Allergies: Allium, Dairy, Eggs, Gluten, Nightshade, Soy, Shellfish (worcestershire in Settle Sauce)
|Devil Birds
|$3.00
These Devil Birds come to you courtesy of Bryant Family Farms! This jammy egg is served with our fluffy mustard and is topped with crispy paprika panko.
|Ghost Fries Lg (gf)
|$8.00
"Forget about the curveball, Ricky. Give 'em The Heater."
FYI - Served with our Blue Cheese Dip. If you would like ketchup please select to add.
Allergies: Allium, Dairy, Nightshade.
GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Off Broadway Drafthouse
5404 Raywood Rd, Madison
|Popular items
|Airway Chicken Wings
|$14.00
Dill brined. Choice of Naked, Spicy Dry Rub or Classic Buffalo. Served with greens, shaved celery, blue cheese and a smoked tomato vinaigrette
|Beer-Battered Cod
|$16.00
*only served Fridays 11am-9:15pm
|Raywood Wrap
|$13.00
Marinated grilled chicken breast, applewood smoked bacon, diced tomatoes, red onion, romaine, provolone, and basil buttermilk dressing wrapped in your choice of whole wheat, spinach or chipotle tortillas.