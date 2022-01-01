Madison burger restaurants you'll love

Must-try burger restaurants in Madison

Brothers Three Bar & Grill image

GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Brothers Three Bar & Grill

614 N Fair Oaks Ave, Madison

Avg 4.6 (396 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chicken Sandwich$9.00
Grilled or hand-battered in house
Bacon Cheeseburger$12.00
Madison’s best burger. Cooked to your liking with bacon, american cheese and your choice of toppings. Add a side to make it a basket.
Mushroom Swiss Burger$11.50
Cooked to your liking with sautéed mushrooms and swiss cheese. Add a side to make it a basket.
SETTLE DOWN TAVERN image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

SETTLE DOWN TAVERN

117 S Pinckney St, Madison

Avg 4.5 (58 reviews)
Takeout
Good Idea (Beef)$10.50
Our House Burger! The one you have always been waiting for! Locally raised beef. House pickles. Fried onions. Butterkase cheese from Cedar Grove, WI. Settle Down Sauce. It's a Good Idea to have one - and having two is certainly not a bad idea!
"A Good Idea always attracts other Good Ideas. Go Bucky!" -- Thomas Edison
Allergies: Allium, Dairy, Eggs, Gluten, Nightshade, Soy, Shellfish (worcestershire in Settle Sauce)
Devil Birds$3.00
These Devil Birds come to you courtesy of Bryant Family Farms! This jammy egg is served with our fluffy mustard and is topped with crispy paprika panko.
Ghost Fries Lg (gf)$8.00
"Forget about the curveball, Ricky. Give 'em The Heater."
FYI - Served with our Blue Cheese Dip. If you would like ketchup please select to add.
Allergies: Allium, Dairy, Nightshade.
Off Broadway Drafthouse image

GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Off Broadway Drafthouse

5404 Raywood Rd, Madison

Avg 4.4 (1051 reviews)
Takeout
Airway Chicken Wings$14.00
Dill brined. Choice of Naked, Spicy Dry Rub or Classic Buffalo. Served with greens, shaved celery, blue cheese and a smoked tomato vinaigrette
Beer-Battered Cod$16.00
*only served Fridays 11am-9:15pm
Raywood Wrap$13.00
Marinated grilled chicken breast, applewood smoked bacon, diced tomatoes, red onion, romaine, provolone, and basil buttermilk dressing wrapped in your choice of whole wheat, spinach or chipotle tortillas.
More about Off Broadway Drafthouse

