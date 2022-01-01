Madison cafés you'll love
Must-try cafés in Madison
Ancora
107 King Street, Madison
|Popular items
|Avocado Toast
|$12.00
Sliced avocado, cashew cream, maple glazed brussels sprouts, spiced pepitas, and arugula on thick-cut miche.(Add an egg* for +$1) (vg) (contains nuts)
*consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, eggs, seafood, or shellfish may increase your risk of foodborne illness.
|Breakfast Burrito
|$10.00
Scrambled egg, cheddar, pico de gallo, salsa roja, and your choice of protein (chorizo, sausage, or veggie sausage) inside a flour tortilla.
*Make it a meal: add a side of potatoes (+$3) or greens (+$2)!*
|Latte
espresso + steamed milk *default milk is 2%. If you would like a different milk, please choose from the modifiers below*
SANDWICHES
Rosie's Coffee Bar and Bakery
4604 Monona Dr, Madison
|Popular items
|Flavor of the Week Roll
|$9.50
Made-from-scratch cinnamon rolls with a fun and unique flavor every week! Please select your flavor and pick up day, and write in your pick-up time in the Special Instructions box below.
Cinnamon rolls are only available for pickup Friday-Sunday.
|Breakfast Sandwich
|$6.49
Your choice of sausage, bacon or ham with folded egg and cheddar cheese served on sour dough toast, wheat toast,a biscuit or croissant
|Cinnamon Roll
|$6.50
Our classic made-from-scratch cinnamon rolls with fresh rolled dough and cinnamon filling! Please select your pick up date and write in your pick-up time in the Special Instructions box below.
Cinnamon rolls are only available for pickup Friday-Sunday.
SMOOTHIES • SANDWICHES
Ancora
611 N Sherman Ave, Madison
|Popular items
|White Zombie Latte
White espresso, steamed milk + your flavor choice *White espresso is a lightly roasted espresso with a creamy, nutty flavor profile - similar to a nutty milk. It has close to 2x the amount of caffeine as normal espresso*
|Egg & Cheese
|$8.00
Scrambled egg, gruyere, tomato, spinach and pesto aioli on a toasted roll. (v)
|Hella Stella
|$10.00
Scrambled egg, sausage, cheddar, arugula, and boom boom sauce on a Stella’s Hot & Spicy roll. (Vegetarian? Sub veggie sausage for $1)
Bandit Tacos & Coffee
640 W Washington Ave, Madison
|Popular items
|Vitruvian Farms Oyster Mushroom
|$4.00
Vitruvian Farms Oyster Mushroom
With chimichurri, queso fresco, pea shoots and salsa macha
|Taco Combo
|$12.00
Includes 2 tacos, chips, guac and salsa
|Avocado Toast
|$8.00
Sliced avocado on scali with lemon zest, sea salt, radish, scallion, and toasted sesame oil
SANDWICHES
Ancora
3318 University Ave, Madison
|Popular items
|Egg & Cheese
|$8.00
Scrambled egg, gruyere, tomato, spinach and pesto aioli on a toasted brioche roll. (v)
|Iced Latte
espresso + milk over ice *whole milk is the default milk - if you'd like a different milk, please select from the modifier section below*
|Miel
espresso + honey and cinnamon + steamed milk *default milk is 2%, if you'd like a different milk, please choose below in the modifier section*
SANDWICHES
Crema Cafe
4124 Monona Dr, Madison
|Popular items
|Gobbler
|$10.00
Natural Turkey, Door County Cherry Relish, Goat Cheese, Arugula, Mayo on Toasted Whole Grain Bread.
|Bluebird
|$10.00
Natural Chicken Salad with Blueberries, Walnuts, White Cheddar and Greens on a Toasted Baguette.
|Pancakes
|$9.00
Oatmeal Panacakes with Blueberries, Almonds, Vanilla Butter. Served with Maple Syrup.
Java Den At 1022
1022 W Johnson St, Madison
|Popular items
|Chai Tea Latte
|Cafe Latte
|Loose Leaf Tea
|$2.84