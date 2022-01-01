Madison sandwich spots you'll love

Must-try sandwich spots in Madison

Milio's image

 

Milio's

5534 Eastpark Blvd, Madison

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
#6 Veggie Delite$6.29
Provolone cheese, guacamole, lettuce, tomatoes, alfalfa sprouts & Hellmann's® mayo
#15 Turkey Bacon Guac$7.39
Roast turkey breast, natural applewood smoked bacon, guacamole, spinach & tomatoes
#14 Chicken Pesto Italiano$6.79
Roast chicken breast, basil pesto, spinach, tomatoes & Hellmann's® mayo
More about Milio's
Milio's image

 

Milio's

462 Commerce Drive, STE B, Madison

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
#6 Veggie Delite$6.29
Provolone cheese, guacamole, lettuce, tomatoes, alfalfa sprouts & Hellmann's® mayo
#14 Chicken Pesto Italiano$6.79
Roast chicken breast, basil pesto, spinach, tomatoes & Hellmann's® mayo
#3 Big KaTuna$6.29
Homemade tuna salad mixed with diced celery & onion, our gourmet "secret" sauce & Hellmann's® mayo, then topped with lettuce, tomatoes & alfalfa sprouts
More about Milio's
Milio's image

 

Milio's

115 E Broadway, Monona

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
#11 Turkey, Ham & Cheese$7.39
Roast turkey breast, smoked ham, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomatoes & Hellmann's® mayo
#17 Milio’s Classic$7.39
Roast turkey breast, smoked ham, Wisconsin cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, pickle slices & Hellmann's® mayo
#1 American Favorite$6.29
Smoked ham, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomatoes & Hellmann's® mayo
More about Milio's
Crema Cafe image

SANDWICHES

Crema Cafe

4124 Monona Dr, Madison

Avg 4.6 (510 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Gobbler$10.00
Natural Turkey, Door County Cherry Relish, Goat Cheese, Arugula, Mayo on Toasted Whole Grain Bread.
Bluebird$10.00
Natural Chicken Salad with Blueberries, Walnuts, White Cheddar and Greens on a Toasted Baguette.
Pancakes$9.00
Oatmeal Panacakes with Blueberries, Almonds, Vanilla Butter. Served with Maple Syrup.
More about Crema Cafe
SETTLE DOWN TAVERN image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

SETTLE DOWN TAVERN

117 S Pinckney St, Madison

Avg 4.5 (58 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Good Idea (Beef)$10.50
Our House Burger! The one you have always been waiting for! Locally raised beef. House pickles. Fried onions. Butterkase cheese from Cedar Grove, WI. Settle Down Sauce. It's a Good Idea to have one - and having two is certainly not a bad idea!
"A Good Idea always attracts other Good Ideas. Go Bucky!" -- Thomas Edison
Allergies: Allium, Dairy, Eggs, Gluten, Nightshade, Soy, Shellfish (worcestershire in Settle Sauce)
Devil Birds$3.00
These Devil Birds come to you courtesy of Bryant Family Farms! This jammy egg is served with our fluffy mustard and is topped with crispy paprika panko.
Ghost Fries Lg (gf)$8.00
"Forget about the curveball, Ricky. Give 'em The Heater."
FYI - Served with our Blue Cheese Dip. If you would like ketchup please select to add.
Allergies: Allium, Dairy, Nightshade.
More about SETTLE DOWN TAVERN
Milio's image

 

Milio's

6698 Odana Road, Madison

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
#5 The Godfather$6.29
Capicola ham*, Genoa salami, provolone cheese, lettuce, onions, tomatoes & gourmet Italian dressing
#2 Texas Longhorn$6.29
Thinly-shaved roast beef, lettuce, tomatoes & Hellmann's® mayo
#1 American Favorite$6.29
Smoked ham, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomatoes & Hellmann's® mayo
More about Milio's
True Coffee Roasters image

 

True Coffee Roasters

800 West Broadway, Monona

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Veggie Wrap$5.75
Scrambled egg, roasted veggies, & gruyere in a flour tortilla.
Miel
Espresso, honey, cinnamon & steamed milk.
Latte
Espresso & steamed milk.
More about True Coffee Roasters
Milio's image

 

Milio's

2145 Regent Street, Madison

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
#13 Turkey Classic$6.79
Roast turkey breast, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, alfalfa sprouts & Hellmann's® mayo
#17 Milio’s Classic$7.39
Roast turkey breast, smoked ham, Wisconsin cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, pickle slices & Hellmann's® mayo
#5 The Godfather$6.29
Capicola ham*, Genoa salami, provolone cheese, lettuce, onions, tomatoes & gourmet Italian dressing
More about Milio's
Milio's image

 

Milio's

377 E Campus Mall, Madison

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
#4 Pilgrims Pride$6.29
Roast turkey breast, lettuce, tomatoes, alfalfa sprouts & Hellmann’s® mayo
#16 Chicken Bacon Club$7.39
Roast chicken breast, natural applewood smoked bacon, lettuce, tomatoes & Hellmann's® mayo
#13 Turkey Classic$6.79
Roast turkey breast, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, alfalfa sprouts & Hellmann's® mayo
More about Milio's
Milio's image

 

Milio's

2202 East Johnson St, Madison

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
#15 Turkey Bacon Guac$7.39
Roast turkey breast, natural applewood smoked bacon, guacamole, spinach & tomatoes
#1 American Favorite$6.29
Smoked ham, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomatoes & Hellmann's® mayo
#10 Double Beef & Cheese$7.39
Quarter pound of thinly-shaved roast beef, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomatoes & Hellmann's® mayo
More about Milio's
Milio's image

 

Milio's

306 Junction Rd., Madison

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
#5 The Godfather$6.29
Capicola ham*, Genoa salami, provolone cheese, lettuce, onions, tomatoes & gourmet Italian dressing
#15 Turkey Bacon Guac$7.39
Roast turkey breast, natural applewood smoked bacon, guacamole, spinach & tomatoes
#1 American Favorite$6.29
Smoked ham, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomatoes & Hellmann's® mayo
More about Milio's
Milio's image

 

Milio's

116 Martin Luther King Blvd., Madison

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
#6 Veggie Delite$6.29
Provolone cheese, guacamole, lettuce, tomatoes, alfalfa sprouts & Hellmann's® mayo
#5 The Godfather$6.29
Capicola ham*, Genoa salami, provolone cheese, lettuce, onions, tomatoes & gourmet Italian dressing
#1 American Favorite$6.29
Smoked ham, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomatoes & Hellmann's® mayo
More about Milio's
Conrad's image

WRAPS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Conrad's

563 State St, Madison

Avg 4.7 (1155 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Number One$8.99
grilled chicken, mozzarella and cheddar, tots, ranch and sour cream. It’s # 1 !!!
Buffalo Rider$8.99
tenders, hot sauce, mozzarella, lettuce, tomato and ranch.
Honey Mustard BBQ$8.99
tenders, mozzarella, cheddar, tots, honey mustard and BBQ.
More about Conrad's

