Madison Mexican restaurants you'll love

Must-try Mexican restaurants in Madison

Luchador Tequila & Taco Bar image

 

Luchador Tequila & Taco Bar

558 State Street, Madison

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Pot Roast Taco$4.50
Hawaiian Pork Taco$4.50
Churro Donuts$3.00
More about Luchador Tequila & Taco Bar
Bandit Tacos & Coffee image

 

Bandit Tacos & Coffee

640 W Washington Ave, Madison

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Vitruvian Farms Oyster Mushroom$4.00
Vitruvian Farms Oyster Mushroom
With chimichurri, queso fresco, pea shoots and salsa macha
Taco Combo$12.00
Includes 2 tacos, chips, guac and salsa
Avocado Toast$8.00
Sliced avocado on scali with lemon zest, sea salt, radish, scallion, and toasted sesame oil
More about Bandit Tacos & Coffee
Migrants image

TACOS

Migrants

2601 W Beltline Highway, Madison

Avg 4 (76 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Horchata$2.50
In house made fresh Horchata- Sweet cinnamon rice milk
Mix & Match Tacos
3 Tacos with mix & match choice of meat or veggie served with choice of side
Large guacamole, 2 salsas & chips$6.99
Corn tortilla chips served with fresh house made guacamole and your choice of 2 salsas
More about Migrants

