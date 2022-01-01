Madison Mexican restaurants you'll love
Must-try Mexican restaurants in Madison
More about Luchador Tequila & Taco Bar
Luchador Tequila & Taco Bar
558 State Street, Madison
|Popular items
|Pot Roast Taco
|$4.50
|Hawaiian Pork Taco
|$4.50
|Churro Donuts
|$3.00
More about Bandit Tacos & Coffee
Bandit Tacos & Coffee
640 W Washington Ave, Madison
|Popular items
|Vitruvian Farms Oyster Mushroom
|$4.00
Vitruvian Farms Oyster Mushroom
With chimichurri, queso fresco, pea shoots and salsa macha
|Taco Combo
|$12.00
Includes 2 tacos, chips, guac and salsa
|Avocado Toast
|$8.00
Sliced avocado on scali with lemon zest, sea salt, radish, scallion, and toasted sesame oil
More about Migrants
TACOS
Migrants
2601 W Beltline Highway, Madison
|Popular items
|Horchata
|$2.50
In house made fresh Horchata- Sweet cinnamon rice milk
|Mix & Match Tacos
3 Tacos with mix & match choice of meat or veggie served with choice of side
|Large guacamole, 2 salsas & chips
|$6.99
Corn tortilla chips served with fresh house made guacamole and your choice of 2 salsas