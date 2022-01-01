Madison pizza restaurants you'll love
Must-try pizza restaurants in Madison
PIZZA
Grampa's Pizzeria
1374 Williamson St, Madison
Popular items
Beet Salad
$9.00
roasted beets, pistachio, truffled chevre, pea shoots
Finocchio
$17.00
tomato sauce, house blend cheese, sausage, fennel, Anaheim chiles
Pepperoni
$17.00
tomato sauce, house blend cheese, pepperoni, Castelvetrano olives, leek
PIZZA • TACOS • SALADS
Lucille
101 King St., Madison
Popular items
10" Build Your Own Wood-Fired Pizza
$10.00
base price includes Tomato Sauce
& Mozzarella
|Green Goddess Salad
Mixed Greens tossed with Red Radish, Cucumbers, Feta Cheese, Pepitas, Green Goddess dressing.
Wood-Fired 'Sausage & Rabe'
Garlic Oil, Calabrese Sausage, Mozzarella, Broccoli Rabe, Calabrian Chilis, SarVecchio Parmesan
Pizza Brutta - Madison
1805 Monroe Street, Madison
Popular items
Margherita
$8.95
Crushed tomato, fresh mozzarella, basil, olive oil, sea salt.
Nostrano
$13.00
Crushed tomato, basil, sausage, roasted red pepper, fresh mozzarella, olive oil, sea salt.
Olivetto
$13.50
Crushed tomato, basil, artichoke, sun-dried tomatoes, sicilian olives, goat cheese, fresh mozzarella.