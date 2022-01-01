Madison pizza restaurants you'll love

Must-try pizza restaurants in Madison

Grampa's Pizzeria image

PIZZA

Grampa's Pizzeria

1374 Williamson St, Madison

Avg 4.6 (844 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Beet Salad$9.00
roasted beets, pistachio, truffled chevre, pea shoots
Finocchio$17.00
tomato sauce, house blend cheese, sausage, fennel, Anaheim chiles
Pepperoni$17.00
tomato sauce, house blend cheese, pepperoni, Castelvetrano olives, leek
More about Grampa's Pizzeria
Lucille image

PIZZA • TACOS • SALADS

Lucille

101 King St., Madison

Avg 4.2 (926 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
10" Build Your Own Wood-Fired Pizza$10.00
base price includes Tomato Sauce
& Mozzarella
Green Goddess Salad
Mixed Greens tossed with Red Radish, Cucumbers, Feta Cheese, Pepitas, Green Goddess dressing.
Wood-Fired 'Sausage & Rabe'
Garlic Oil, Calabrese Sausage, Mozzarella, Broccoli Rabe, Calabrian Chilis, SarVecchio Parmesan
More about Lucille
Pizza Brutta - Madison image

 

Pizza Brutta - Madison

1805 Monroe Street, Madison

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Margherita$8.95
Crushed tomato, fresh mozzarella, basil, olive oil, sea salt.
Nostrano$13.00
Crushed tomato, basil, sausage, roasted red pepper, fresh mozzarella, olive oil, sea salt.
Olivetto$13.50
Crushed tomato, basil, artichoke, sun-dried tomatoes, sicilian olives, goat cheese, fresh mozzarella.
More about Pizza Brutta - Madison

