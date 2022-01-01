Madison salad spots you'll love
Must-try salad spots in Madison
SMOOTHIES • SOUPS • SALADS
Salads UP
439 N Frances, Madison
Popular items
Country Bowl
$11.50
Warm Grains + Kale, Roasted Chicken, Candied Walnuts, Sweet Potatoes, Apples, Cranberries, suggested with Balsamic Dressing
Salad / Grain Bowl
$6.65
Create your own Salad or Grain Bowl!
Saddle UP
$12.50
Romaine, BBQ Chicken, White Cheddar, Grape Tomatoes, Fire-Roasted Corn, Black Beans, Jalapeños, Tortilla Strips, suggested with Chipotle Ranch
Hone LLC
708 1/4 East Johnson St, MADISON
Popular items
Chocolate Mousse
$9.00
Brown Butter Chocolate Mousse with Cinnamon Chantilly, Red Chili Puffed Rice, and Agave Syrup
Sweet Potato Tamale (GF)
$22.00
Braised Cauliflower with a Sweet Potato Tamale, Mushroom Agrodolce, Salsa Verde, and a Crisp Quinoa
House Salad (GF, V)
$9.00
Fresh greens, Tomato, Cucumber, Pickled Carrot, Sumac Onion with a Tamari Vinaigrette or Greek Yogurt Ranch
SMOOTHIES • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS
Forage Kitchen Monona
800 w broadway, monona
Popular items
Power Bowl
$9.00
black rice, rosemary lentils, roasted sweet potatoes, poblano cabbage slaw, guacamole, green onion, green goddess
Forage Caesar
$9.50
kale, romaine, local eggs, golden raisins, Madison Sourdough croutons, parmesan, vegan caesar
Make Your Own Bowl
$6.50
includes your choice of two bases, three standard ingredients, and your choice of dressing (additional ingredients available for additional charges)
SMOOTHIES • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS
Forage Kitchen Madison
715 hilldale way, Madison
Popular items
Power Bowl
$9.00
black rice, rosemary lentils, roasted sweet potatoes, poblano cabbage slaw, guacamole, green onion, green goddess
Thai Bowl
$9.00
black rice, roasted sweet potatoes, roasted broccoli, carrots, sweet potato curry, cilantro, thai basil pesto
Molé Bowl
$9.50
black rice, quinoa, local corn, black beans, pickled red onion, toasted pepitas, feta cheese, guajillo mole sauce, cilantro, lime juice
Forage Kitchen State St
665 state street, madison
Popular items
Power Bowl
$9.00
black rice, rosemary lentils, roasted sweet potatoes, poblano cabbage slaw, guacamole, green onion, green goddess
Club Med Bowl
$9.00
mixed greens, tabbouleh (quinoa, tomato, cucumber, mint, lemon, bell pepper, red onion), golden raisins, feta, roasted red pepper hummus, cilantro, pita chips, herb vinaigrette
Thai Bowl
$9.00
black rice, roasted sweet potatoes, roasted broccoli, carrots, sweet potato curry, cilantro, thai basil pesto