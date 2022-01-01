Madison sushi restaurants you'll love

Must-try sushi restaurants in Madison

Tavernakaya | Umami image

SUSHI

Tavernakaya | Umami

27 E Main St, Madison

Avg 4.4 (2268 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Miso Soup$3.00
mushroom dashi, tofu, wakame, scallions (v)
Beef Buns$8.00
Korean BBQ beef, pickled cucumbers, spicy scallion salsa, spicy mayo
Tuna Poke Bowl$13.00
sushi grade tuna, seaweed salad, edamame, cucumbers, sesame seeds, crispy wonton strips, fried shallots, poke sauce, wasabi aioli, unagi sauce
More about Tavernakaya | Umami
Consumer pic

SEAFOOD • SALADS • SUSHI • POKE

FreshFin

502 University Ave, Madison

Avg 4.6 (759 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Curry Coconut
Shrimp (or Chicken), Mango, Carrot, Cilantro, Toasted Coconut, Crispy Onion, Curry Aioli, Scallion, Sesame Seed
Hungry Warrior
Ahi Tuna, Shrimp, Carrot, Daikon Radish, Cucumber, Jalapeno, Red Onion, Crispy Onion, Crispy Garlic, Tobiko, Pickled Ginger, Truffle Crab Salad, Sriracha Aioli, Thai Chili Ginger, Scallion, Sesame Seed
Kalua Pork
Slow-Cooked Pork, Pineapple, Daikon Radish, Crispy Garlic, Pickled Carrots and Onion, Cilantro Lime, Sriracha Aioli, Sweet Shoyu Glaze, Scallion, Sesame Seed
More about FreshFin
RED image

SEAFOOD • SUSHI

RED

316 W Washington Ave Ste 100, Madison

Avg 4.9 (2610 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Resolutions Were Made to Be Broken$135.00
*6 ROLL PLATTER*
RED Signature Rolls - Tsunami, Salmon Lover, Tiger, Sweet Heat. RED Specialty Rolls - New Yuzu, New Me: hamachi and cucumber. Topped with chutoro, madai, wasabi-yuzu foam, tobiko, microgreens. High Steaks: king crab, dashi pickled asparagus, roasted red pepper, avocado. Topped with beef tenderloin, togarashi, roasted almond, sesame-duck demi glace, microgreens.
Let The Good Times Roll$115.00
*5 ROLL PLATTER*
RED Signature Rolls - Tsunami, Salmon Lover, Tiger. RED Specialty Rolls - New Yuzu, New Me: hamachi and cucumber. Topped with chutoro, madai, wasabi-yuzu foam, tobiko, microgreens. High Steaks: king crab, dashi pickled asparagus, roasted red pepper, avocado. Topped with beef tenderloin, togarashi, roasted almond, sesame-duck demi glace, microgreens.
No Fish in this Sea (Vegan)$65.00
*5 ROLL VEGAN PLATTER*
Avocado roll, Vegan roll, Broc On roll, Nutty Vegan roll, Cucumber roll.
More about RED
RED image

SEAFOOD • SUSHI

RED

316 W Washington Ave, Madison

Avg 4.9 (2610 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Spicy Godzilla$14.00
Shrimp tempura, avocado, cream cheese,
spicy aioli. Topped with tempura crunch,
masago*, unagi sauce.
Shrimp Tempura Roll$10.00
Avocado, sweet aioli, unagi sauce.
Crunch Salad$15.00
Kale, red cabbage, cilantro, mint, mango, red bell pepper, peanut, rice noodles, peanut-ginger dressing (vegan).
More about RED
Umami Ramen & Dumpling Bar image

DUMPLINGS • RAMEN • NOODLES

Umami Ramen & Dumpling Bar

923 Williamson St, Madison WI, Madison

Avg 4.2 (1885 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Tonkotsu$13.00
ich pork broth, fresh ramen noodles, braised pork, marinated bamboo shoots, flavor infused egg, nori, scallions
Tuna Poke$11.00
Sashimi grade ahi tuna, seaweed salad, sweet soy dressing, apple-cucumber slaw, fried wonton chips
More about Umami Ramen & Dumpling Bar

