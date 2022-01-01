Madison sushi restaurants you'll love
Must-try sushi restaurants in Madison
More about Tavernakaya | Umami
SUSHI
Tavernakaya | Umami
27 E Main St, Madison
|Popular items
|Miso Soup
|$3.00
mushroom dashi, tofu, wakame, scallions (v)
|Beef Buns
|$8.00
Korean BBQ beef, pickled cucumbers, spicy scallion salsa, spicy mayo
|Tuna Poke Bowl
|$13.00
sushi grade tuna, seaweed salad, edamame, cucumbers, sesame seeds, crispy wonton strips, fried shallots, poke sauce, wasabi aioli, unagi sauce
More about FreshFin
SEAFOOD • SALADS • SUSHI • POKE
FreshFin
502 University Ave, Madison
|Popular items
|Curry Coconut
Shrimp (or Chicken), Mango, Carrot, Cilantro, Toasted Coconut, Crispy Onion, Curry Aioli, Scallion, Sesame Seed
|Hungry Warrior
Ahi Tuna, Shrimp, Carrot, Daikon Radish, Cucumber, Jalapeno, Red Onion, Crispy Onion, Crispy Garlic, Tobiko, Pickled Ginger, Truffle Crab Salad, Sriracha Aioli, Thai Chili Ginger, Scallion, Sesame Seed
|Kalua Pork
Slow-Cooked Pork, Pineapple, Daikon Radish, Crispy Garlic, Pickled Carrots and Onion, Cilantro Lime, Sriracha Aioli, Sweet Shoyu Glaze, Scallion, Sesame Seed
More about RED
SEAFOOD • SUSHI
RED
316 W Washington Ave Ste 100, Madison
|Popular items
|Resolutions Were Made to Be Broken
|$135.00
*6 ROLL PLATTER*
RED Signature Rolls - Tsunami, Salmon Lover, Tiger, Sweet Heat. RED Specialty Rolls - New Yuzu, New Me: hamachi and cucumber. Topped with chutoro, madai, wasabi-yuzu foam, tobiko, microgreens. High Steaks: king crab, dashi pickled asparagus, roasted red pepper, avocado. Topped with beef tenderloin, togarashi, roasted almond, sesame-duck demi glace, microgreens.
|Let The Good Times Roll
|$115.00
*5 ROLL PLATTER*
RED Signature Rolls - Tsunami, Salmon Lover, Tiger. RED Specialty Rolls - New Yuzu, New Me: hamachi and cucumber. Topped with chutoro, madai, wasabi-yuzu foam, tobiko, microgreens. High Steaks: king crab, dashi pickled asparagus, roasted red pepper, avocado. Topped with beef tenderloin, togarashi, roasted almond, sesame-duck demi glace, microgreens.
|No Fish in this Sea (Vegan)
|$65.00
*5 ROLL VEGAN PLATTER*
Avocado roll, Vegan roll, Broc On roll, Nutty Vegan roll, Cucumber roll.
More about RED
SEAFOOD • SUSHI
RED
316 W Washington Ave, Madison
|Popular items
|Spicy Godzilla
|$14.00
Shrimp tempura, avocado, cream cheese,
spicy aioli. Topped with tempura crunch,
masago*, unagi sauce.
|Shrimp Tempura Roll
|$10.00
Avocado, sweet aioli, unagi sauce.
|Crunch Salad
|$15.00
Kale, red cabbage, cilantro, mint, mango, red bell pepper, peanut, rice noodles, peanut-ginger dressing (vegan).
More about Umami Ramen & Dumpling Bar
DUMPLINGS • RAMEN • NOODLES
Umami Ramen & Dumpling Bar
923 Williamson St, Madison WI, Madison
|Popular items
|Tonkotsu
|$13.00
ich pork broth, fresh ramen noodles, braised pork, marinated bamboo shoots, flavor infused egg, nori, scallions
|Tuna Poke
|$11.00
Sashimi grade ahi tuna, seaweed salad, sweet soy dressing, apple-cucumber slaw, fried wonton chips