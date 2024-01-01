Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Almond milk in Madison

Go
Madison restaurants
Toast

Madison restaurants that serve almond milk

Main pic

 

Rajni Indian - Madison

429 Commerce Drive, Madison

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Badham (Almond) Milk$4.00
Milk flavored with ground almonds, cardamom & saffron.
More about Rajni Indian - Madison
Consumer pic

 

Comfort Fuel

439 N Frances St, Madison

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Iced Coffee with Vanilla Almond Milk$4.49
More about Comfort Fuel

Browse other tasty dishes in Madison

Pepper Steaks

Shrimp Tempura

Chocolate Croissants

Prosciutto

Blueberry Pies

Steak Frites

Curly Fries

Brisket

Map

More near Madison to explore

Verona

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Sun Prairie

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Middleton

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Edgerton

Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)

De Forest

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Sauk City

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

Oregon

Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)

Mount Horeb

No reviews yet

Waunakee

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Madison

Avg 4.4 (188 restaurants)

Janesville

Avg 4.5 (22 restaurants)

Baraboo

Avg 4.8 (13 restaurants)

Rockford

Avg 4.5 (64 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (408 restaurants)

Oshkosh

Avg 4.2 (35 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1969 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (419 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (1388 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (834 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (64 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.5 (575 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston