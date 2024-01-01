Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Almond milk in
Madison
/
Madison
/
Almond Milk
Madison restaurants that serve almond milk
Rajni Indian - Madison
429 Commerce Drive, Madison
No reviews yet
Badham (Almond) Milk
$4.00
Milk flavored with ground almonds, cardamom & saffron.
More about Rajni Indian - Madison
Comfort Fuel
439 N Frances St, Madison
No reviews yet
Iced Coffee with Vanilla Almond Milk
$4.49
More about Comfort Fuel
