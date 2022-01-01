Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Avocado salad in Madison

Madison restaurants
Toast

Madison restaurants that serve avocado salad

The Great Dane Pub & Brewing Co. image

 

The Great Dane Pub & Brewing Co.

357 Price Pl, Madison

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Avocado & Roasted Beet Salad$12.50
Roasted and marinated red and yellow beets, mixed greens, arugula, avocado, feta, toasted almonds, pumpkin seeds, sesame seeds, balsamic vinaigrette
More about The Great Dane Pub & Brewing Co.
Marigold Kitchen image

 

Marigold Kitchen

118 S Pinckney St, Madison

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chopped Romaine, Avocado & Black Bean Salad$13.00
La Cosecha tortilla chips, cilantro, cucumber, cherry tomato, cotija cheese, radish, avocado buttermilk ranch
More about Marigold Kitchen
Buck and Honey's image

 

Buck and Honey's

800 W. Broadway, Monona

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Shrimp & Avocado Salad$21.00
Margarita marinated shrimp over spinach, baby arugula and mixed greens with avocado, slicved almonds, cherry tomatoes, micor greens and red onions with balsamic vinaigrette
More about Buck and Honey's

