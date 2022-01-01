Avocado salad in Madison
Madison restaurants that serve avocado salad
More about The Great Dane Pub & Brewing Co.
The Great Dane Pub & Brewing Co.
357 Price Pl, Madison
|Avocado & Roasted Beet Salad
|$12.50
Roasted and marinated red and yellow beets, mixed greens, arugula, avocado, feta, toasted almonds, pumpkin seeds, sesame seeds, balsamic vinaigrette
More about The Great Dane Pub & Brewing Co.
The Great Dane Pub & Brewing Co.
123 E Doty Street, Madison
|Avocado & Roasted Beet Salad
|$12.50
Roasted and marinated red and yellow beets, mixed greens, arugula, avocado, feta, toasted almonds, pumpkin seeds, sesame seeds, balsamic vinaigrette
More about The Great Dane Pub & Brewing Co.
The Great Dane Pub & Brewing Co.
876 Jupiter Dr, Madison
|Avocado & Roasted Beet Salad
|$12.50
Roasted and marinated red and yellow beets, mixed greens, arugula, avocado, feta, toasted almonds, pumpkin seeds, sesame seeds, balsamic vinaigrette
More about The Great Dane Pub & Brewing Co.
The Great Dane Pub & Brewing Co.
2980 Cahill Main, Fitchburg
|Avocado & Roasted Beet Salad
|$12.50
Roasted and marinated red and yellow beets, mixed greens, arugula, avocado, feta, toasted almonds, pumpkin seeds, sesame seeds, balsamic vinaigrette
More about Marigold Kitchen
Marigold Kitchen
118 S Pinckney St, Madison
|Chopped Romaine, Avocado & Black Bean Salad
|$13.00
La Cosecha tortilla chips, cilantro, cucumber, cherry tomato, cotija cheese, radish, avocado buttermilk ranch