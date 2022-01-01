Bacon cheeseburgers in Madison
Madison restaurants that serve bacon cheeseburgers
State Street Brats
603 State Street, Madison
|Bacon Cheeseburger
|$10.00
1/3 lb. patty, thick cut bacon and topped with cheddar cheese
Parkway Family Restaurant
1221 Ann St, Fitchburg
|Bacon Cheeseburger
|$10.99
Smoked Bacon and American Cheese. Served with lettuce, tomato, pickle and one choice of French Fries, side salad, cup of soup or fruit. Sub onion rings or Cheese Curds for additional charge.
|BBQ Bacon Burger
|$12.49
1/2 lb. burger topped with smoked bacon, cheddar cheese and BBQ sauce. Served with lettuce, tomato, pickle and one choice of French Fries, side salad, cup of soup or fruit. Sub onion rings or Cheese Curds for additional charge.
The Great Dane Pub & Brewing Co.
357 Price Pl, Madison
|Brat & Bacon Pretzel Burger
|$16.00
7 oz. fresh beef, quarter pound brat patty, Emerald Isle Stout caramelized onions, bacon, cheddar cheese, pretzel roll, side of Peck's Pilsner mustard
Brothers Three Bar & Grill
614 N Fair Oaks Ave, Madison
|Bacon Cheeseburger
|$12.00
Madison’s best burger. Cooked to your liking with bacon, american cheese and your choice of toppings. Add a side to make it a basket.
Silver Eagle Bar & Grill
5805 Monona Drive, Monona
|Bacon Cheddar Burger
|$10.99
Topped with hardwood smoked bacon, melted cheddar cheese and our chipotle mayo on choice of bun
The Great Dane Pub & Brewing Co.
123 E Doty Street, Madison
|Brat & Bacon Pretzel Burger
|$16.00
7 oz. fresh beef, quarter pound brat patty, Emerald Isle Stout caramelized onions, bacon, cheddar cheese, pretzel roll, side of Peck's Pilsner mustard
The Great Dane Pub & Brewing Co.
876 Jupiter Dr, Madison
|Brat & Bacon Pretzel Burger
|$16.00
7 oz. fresh beef, quarter pound brat patty, Emerald Isle Stout caramelized onions, bacon, cheddar cheese, pretzel roll, side of Peck's Pilsner mustard
The Great Dane Pub & Brewing Co.
2980 Cahill Main, Fitchburg
|Brat & Bacon Pretzel Burger
|$16.00
7 oz. fresh beef, quarter pound brat patty, Emerald Isle Stout caramelized onions, bacon, cheddar cheese, pretzel roll, side of Peck's Pilsner mustard
