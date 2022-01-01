Bacon cheeseburgers in Madison

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

State Street Brats image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

State Street Brats

603 State Street, Madison

Avg 3.6 (232 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Bacon Cheeseburger$10.00
1/3 lb. patty, thick cut bacon and topped with cheddar cheese
More about State Street Brats
Parkway Family Restaurant image

 

Parkway Family Restaurant

1221 Ann St, Fitchburg

No reviews yet
Takeout
Bacon Cheeseburger$10.99
Smoked Bacon and American Cheese. Served with lettuce, tomato, pickle and one choice of French Fries, side salad, cup of soup or fruit. Sub onion rings or Cheese Curds for additional charge.
BBQ Bacon Burger$12.49
1/2 lb. burger topped with smoked bacon, cheddar cheese and BBQ sauce. Served with lettuce, tomato, pickle and one choice of French Fries, side salad, cup of soup or fruit. Sub onion rings or Cheese Curds for additional charge.
More about Parkway Family Restaurant
The Great Dane Pub & Brewing Co. image

 

The Great Dane Pub & Brewing Co.

357 Price Pl, Madison

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Brat & Bacon Pretzel Burger$16.00
7 oz. fresh beef, quarter pound brat patty, Emerald Isle Stout caramelized onions, bacon, cheddar cheese, pretzel roll, side of Peck's Pilsner mustard
More about The Great Dane Pub & Brewing Co.
Bacon Cheeseburger image

GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Brothers Three Bar & Grill

614 N Fair Oaks Ave, Madison

Avg 4.6 (396 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Bacon Cheeseburger$12.00
Madison’s best burger. Cooked to your liking with bacon, american cheese and your choice of toppings. Add a side to make it a basket.
More about Brothers Three Bar & Grill
Silver Eagle Bar & Grill image

GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Silver Eagle Bar & Grill

5805 Monona Drive, Monona

Avg 4.4 (743 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Bacon Cheddar Burger$10.99
Topped with hardwood smoked bacon, melted cheddar cheese and our chipotle mayo on choice of bun
More about Silver Eagle Bar & Grill
The Great Dane Pub & Brewing Co. image

 

The Great Dane Pub & Brewing Co.

123 E Doty Street, Madison

No reviews yet
Takeout
Brat & Bacon Pretzel Burger$16.00
7 oz. fresh beef, quarter pound brat patty, Emerald Isle Stout caramelized onions, bacon, cheddar cheese, pretzel roll, side of Peck's Pilsner mustard
More about The Great Dane Pub & Brewing Co.
The Great Dane Pub & Brewing Co. image

 

The Great Dane Pub & Brewing Co.

876 Jupiter Dr, Madison

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Brat & Bacon Pretzel Burger$16.00
7 oz. fresh beef, quarter pound brat patty, Emerald Isle Stout caramelized onions, bacon, cheddar cheese, pretzel roll, side of Peck's Pilsner mustard
More about The Great Dane Pub & Brewing Co.
The Great Dane Pub & Brewing Co. image

 

The Great Dane Pub & Brewing Co.

2980 Cahill Main, Fitchburg

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Brat & Bacon Pretzel Burger$16.00
7 oz. fresh beef, quarter pound brat patty, Emerald Isle Stout caramelized onions, bacon, cheddar cheese, pretzel roll, side of Peck's Pilsner mustard
More about The Great Dane Pub & Brewing Co.

