Baked mac and cheese in Madison
Madison restaurants that serve baked mac and cheese
Vintage Brewing Company - Madison West - 674 S Whitney Way
674 S Whitney Way, Madison
|BBQ Baked Mac & Cheese
|$16.75
Savory BBQ pork layered with cavatappi pasta & VBC queso. Topped with pretzel bread crumbs then baked to perfection.
Vintage Brewing Company - Capitol East - 803 E Washington Ave
803 E Washington Ave, Madison
|BBQ Baked Mac & Cheese
|$16.75
Savory BBQ pork layered with cavatappi pasta & VBC queso. Topped with pretzel bread crumbs then baked to perfection.