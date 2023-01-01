Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Ball soup in Madison

Madison restaurants
Madison restaurants that serve ball soup

Item pic

 

Merchant

121 South Pinckney St, Madison

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Matzo Ball Soup$13.00
chicken consomme, poached vegetables, schmaltz, dill, lemon oil
More about Merchant
Item pic

 

Gotham Bagels - Madison, WI

112 East Mifflin Street, Madison

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Traditional Matzo Ball Soup$6.75
Served Hot
More about Gotham Bagels - Madison, WI

