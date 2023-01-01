Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Banana pudding in Madison

Madison restaurants
Madison restaurants that serve banana pudding

SMOOTHIES • SANDWICHES

Ancora - Maple Bluff

611 N Sherman Ave, Madison

Avg 4 (15 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Banana Pudding Filled Donut$4.75
Filled with vanilla cream diplomat with chunks of fresh banana, dipped in vanilla glaze, and sprinkled with homemade nilla wafer crumb
Ancora - Downtown

107 King Street, Madison

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Banana Pudding Filled Donut$4.75
Filled with vanilla cream diplomat with chunks of fresh banana, dipped in vanilla glaze, and sprinkled with homemade nilla wafer crumb
SANDWICHES

Ancora - Shorewood Hills

3256 University Avenue, Shorewood Hills

Avg 4.1 (192 reviews)
Takeout
Banana Pudding Filled Donut$4.75
Filled with vanilla cream diplomat with chunks of fresh banana, dipped in vanilla glaze, and sprinkled with homemade nilla wafer crumb
