Biryani in Madison
Madison restaurants that serve biryani
Madistan - 317 N Bassett St
317 N Bassett St, Madison
|Chicken Biryani
|$11.99
Madistan's star. Elevate your senses with our exquisite Chicken Biryani. Immerse yourself in the allure of fragrant basmati rice layered with succulent marinated chicken, gently infused with a medley of handpicked spices and aromatic herbs. Each bite is a journey through a tapestry of flavors, as the tender meat and seasoned rice harmonize in perfect unity. With a side of our green raita, our Chicken Biryani is a symphony of taste and texture that captures the essence of traditional South-Asian cuisine. Embark on a culinary adventure that will tantalize your taste buds and leave you longing for more.
Rajni Indian - Madison
429 Commerce Drive, Madison
|Goat Fry Biryani
|$17.00
Succulent bone-in, goat meat fried and cooked with this flavorful biryani.
|Hyderabadi Chicken Dum Biryani
|$15.00
Spicy and flavorful biryani popular from Hyderabad with your choice of egg or meat.
|Hyderabadi Goat Dum Biryani
|$17.00